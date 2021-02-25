Beyond the Seas

About the authors

Mahla Karimian

Mahla Karimian is a visual artist whose emerging practice has been predominantly focused on classical Persian Miniature scratchboard and photography. Mahla has participated in a number of group exhibitions, and co-produced community cultural development projects including Asylum Silk Road, Migrant Mothers, and Melbourne Artists for Asylum (MAFA). She now works primarily in photography, etching, printmaking, jewellery making and sculpture, and is a printmaking tutor for Monash University.

More articles by Mahla Karimian

Yashar Hosseini

Melbourne based visual artist, Yashar Hosseini, has been focused on comics, murals and texture interior painting for several years. He has lots of exhibition experiences for both his own works and with his community members. His works has been published several time in Australia.

More articles by Yashar Hosseini