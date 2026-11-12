“Now is the time to choose sides: either you are on the side of the Republic and thus of law enforcement … or you’re on the side of the rioters … and against the Republic”. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu quoted in Le Monde, 18/10/2026



“No, I’m not going to cry over a burning town hall … Yes, the Limoges town hall was a beautiful building [but] it remains a symbolic and real seat of power … What kind of moral compass do they have, those who express their indignation about seeing a building burn, but who remain silent when a child loses his hand because of police violence? … Who sows misery reaps anger. And there is anger, fed by the destruction of our public services and the environment, by the contempt for popular opinion, by governments that increase inequalities and protect privilege, by the ever more brutal and disproportionate repression. The old world is dying and it’s a good thing.

Facebook message from Florian Monteillet, municipal councillor for Rodez, in the south of France.

All the latest opinion polls predict a win for fascism in the second round of the 2027 presidential elections. So, Monsieur Monteillet may be overly optimistic about what might follow the demise of the old world, but he sums up well the motives behind the massive demonstrations taking place across France. And while he was rebuked on many sides for a lack of sensitivity about the burning of a public building, his attitude reflects to some degree a refusal to be shocked by material destruction that is shared by many French. As a young woman in a student rally said on national television last month, “well, it seems that the only time we are heard is when there is violence.” Not everyone believes either that the violence of 17 October has damaged the chances of the left at the polls next year and strengthened those of the right. Were there any well-liked centre candidate, it would be he or she who is advantaged. But there isn’t one. Former mayor of our little village, and now PS senator, Patrice Joli, agreed last week that the violence has probably not changed the outcome of the elections at all but that we are far from safe from an extreme-right victory. What is clear is the depth of the crisis for Macron’s government (which has overshadowed the debt “crisis” which until recently was the hot topic), and for the whole (neo)liberal democratic system. The magnitude of the protests did not immediately create any sense of crisis on the left, though it should have and the cracks are starting to become undeniable. Most important to the election results will be not the determination and the courage of the students but rather the cohesion (or lack of it) among the left forces and so far, that is not looking promising.

The protests that began weeks ago with rallies by high school students, soon joined by some of their teachers and parents, then by a revitalised Gilets jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement, grew to include the unions, the progressive farmers’ federation, and the left of centre political parties. The students’ largely spontaneous activity met with general sympathy, their complaints widely understood: class sizes, lack of replacement teachers, the new system for allocating university places (which apparently results in students missing out on attending their preferred institutions despite their attaining the marks required), and dilapidated school and university buildings (Australians would find it hard to believe how run down are many public and private buildings in France, particularly in the poorer quarters of the big cities and in smaller regional towns). Students from the better-off schools have openly declared that they are marching in solidarity with their peers in disadvantaged areas. Such solidarity is considered commendable.

The demonstrations quickly broadened into a protest against the high and rising cost of living (“contre la vie chère”) and then against the extraordinary police brutality and state attacks on civil liberties, and they continue to grow. Until now, the government simply refused to respond to any demands (if we don’t count the minister for education’s initially mystifying announcement that 3,000 replacement teachers would be made available; it turns out that those teachers had always been available but were simply unassigned and unpaid for some time…) But following the well-attended general strike called by the biggest progressive union federation, the CGT, on 5 November, the executive felt forced to make some gestures, one of which was a failure: the student leaders walked out of their meeting with Prime Minister Lecornu because he came with no new proposal or budget allocation. But Lecornu’s main aim was to fracture the unity of the union movement and in this, he succeeded. He announced a 1.6% increase in the minimum wage (much of which is in fact simply a bringing forward by a month of the cost-of-living increase already scheduled), stating without any apparent sense of irony that this was the second biggest increase in the minimum wage in 20 years. Two of the three federations, including the biggest social-democratic formation, the CFDT, announced their satisfaction with this and the government’s fresh attitude to negotiations as steps towards better things, and stated that they would not be calling on their members to join future demonstrations. The progressive federations expressed their disgust at the CFDT abandoning the alliance for the price of four baguettes and vowed to continue their struggle.[1]

How did we get here?

In 1945, the French had great hopes for their future. Almost as soon as the war ended, the National Resistance Committee (CNR) undertook a nation-wide consultation about people’s hopes and dreams, and to give them an opportunity to air their grievances; the political aim was to add weight to the demands made in the CNR programme of social change developed in 1944 and to encourage the post-war provisional government to implement its promised reforms.[2] De Gaulle was not in favour of these consultations because they threatened his authority and though they went ahead, no social policies arose from the results; indeed, the Estates General were basically shelved as soon as the consultations were over and largely forgotten until 2011.

Seventy-four years later, in response to the Yellow Vests movement that revealed a threatening degree of anger and disappointment with “Macronism”, President Emmanuel Macron announced the Great Debate, during which citizens would express their grievances and their ideas for policy change. More than 10,000 local meetings were held, 16,000+ cahiers de doléance (grievance books) were created, and nearly two million on-line contributions were made. Macron’s approval rating went up but not for long: little came out of this consultation exercise and its resulting 30-odd policy propositions. As in 1945-6, most of them went nowhere, including key popular demands such as the de-privatising or nationalising of the toll roads (which have been allowed to become very expensive), and the restoration of the wealth tax (impôt sur la fortune, ISF). Similarly, of the Citizens’ Climate Convention recommendations, somewhere between 10 and 16% have been passed into law, usually in watered-down versions and they do not include the proposals most likely to have a significant impact. One of the protestors last week, a 74 year-old former Yellow Vest, was carrying the same home-made placard that he carried in 2018; “nothing has changed since then. Our grievance books went straight into the bin!”[3]

Macron’s administration continued from then on to ignore virtually all popular demands and to stay on its neo-liberal, anti-democratic path despite growing popular discontent. He is currently the most unpopular president of the Fifth Republic (i.e. since 1958), though the exact ranking is a close call between him and Francois Hollande. His government’s insistence on using its Article 49.3 powers to push through policies like the retirement reforms and new increased taxes for retirees, opposed by more than three-quarters of the population, while refusing the ISF that would raise the same amount as the new retirees tax, have increased anger, resentment, and political alienation.[4]

The current protests seem to have lightened the general mood of pessimism and anxiety among young people, but the elan created by the massive demonstrations is yet to suggest a promise of more votes on the left.

Where is the Left in all this?

Seven out of ten people surveyed in a recent poll commissioned by Le Monde expressed hope that the 2027 presidential election will result in “real social and political change”. The political battle is to define that “real change” and to win the disaffected over to that vision.

The most likely scenario envisaged has been a second-round contest between Marine Le Pen and her Rassemblement National (RN) and the newly-monikered “extreme left” Jean-Luc Mélenchon and La France Insoumise (LFI). The new label for the LFI was decided early this year by the minister of the interior and confirmed by the highest administrative court in the land. Many French people express horror at a choice between two extremes, at the idea of a national body politic so divided, emptied of its erstwhile “moderate middle” (destroyed by Macronism). This fear is in part explained by the success of the scare campaign against Mélenchon and LFI conducted by conservatives, neo-liberals, and fascists, and supported by certain left-of-centre elements, including the PS presidential candidate, Raphaël Glucksman, a member of the European parliament. (By the standards of even ten years ago, LFI is not an “extreme” party and indeed is sometimes criticised for being too populist; more on LFI in the second of these “reports”.)

Glucksman is not a member of the PS nor a leftist by any credible definition of the term, but he won the presidential candidacy in the PS primary. He is virulently anti-Mélenchon. During the primary debates, the only issue of contention – aside from whether Israel’s actions against the Palestinians in Gaza constitutes genocide, which Glucksman refutes – was what kind of alliance might be made with LFI if Mélenchon gets through to the second round. Glucksman refuses to countenance any co-operation and indeed, he even tried (unsuccessfully) to bar the possibility of any future electoral agreement between LFI and the less radical left forces; the obvious conclusion is that Glucksman would prefer to make deals with former members of Macron’s government, such as former PMs Edouard Philippe or Gabriel Attal (who, by the way, detest each other).

So why is Glucksman the Socialist Party candidate?

For some years, prompted by a shrinking membership and loss of popularity, and to inspire in members a greater feeling of participation in the party, the PS has held primaries to choose its presidential candidates. In early years, the vote was restricted to up-to-date paid members; this year, candidates came from a platform of three political parties: Glucksman’s Place Publique (formed in 2018 as a group of pro-European socialists, though one of the founders left shortly afterwards declaring that the list of candidates for the European elections was made up of “apparatchiks” rather than citizens), and the Republican and Socialist Left (GRS) which is closer to LFI and includes many former PS members. The vote was open to all. Would-be voters had only to go online, declare themselves adherents to democratic socialist principles, and pay a fee if they were not party members (a rather hefty 15 euros). Glucksman won 66% of the vote; PS leader Olivier Faure received only 14%. This was a shocking defeat for Faure, but it should be kept in mind that, while in 2011 more than two million voted in the primary though PS membership was only 174,000, this year, only 118,000 people voted, a radical reduction in interest, it would appear. There is no way of checking that the people who voted were not, in fact, members of the RN!

Despite the fact that the PS has received dismally low votes in the last few presidential elections (1.7% in 2022), Glucksman appears to believe that he can be the “candidate utile”, the “useful candidate”, who can draw votes away from both the left and the right and avoid a showdown between Mélenchon and Le Pen, thereby saving the republic from destruction by extremists. The trouble for him is that there are many other candidates who believe they can do the same, but it seems unlikely at this stage that any of them will manage it. Glucksman is popular among middle-class, urban, vaguely left- or right-of-centre democrats but nowhere else. Since he has ruled out making common cause with LFI, one is left wondering whether he might openly raise the possibility of a deal with a “centrist” candidate such as former Macronist PM, Edouard Philippe, before the first round. But should he speak publicly of any such deal, the PS might rupture and split.

One compilation of the most recent polls (pouls.com) has Marine Le Pen making it through the first round with about 35% of the vote, then winning the second round with 55 % if she were up against Philippe, and 68% against Mélenchon. While the Communist Party, the greens, much of the PS, and the small revolutionary left groups, will all rally to Mélenchon, their votes would amount to about 36%: the only possible way he could prevail would be with a mammoth effort by a fully united left to persuade all the young, as well as a great many moderates and relative conservatives, to vote against fascism. The great danger is that they will rather choose not to vote at all in the second round.

NB. This article is a slightly modified version of a piece published by the Australian Socialist Journal, Vol 3, no. 23, 2026, reproduced with permission.

[1] Le Monde, online version, 12 November 2026 and Mediapart, https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/economie-et-social/091126/coup-de-pouce-au-smic-le-gouvernement-fracture-l-intersyndicale-pas-la-mobilisation-sociale?M_BT=9436386531628&utm_content=&utm_term=&xtor=EREC-83-%5BQUOTIDIENNE%5D-quotidienne-20261109-202640

[2] Benoit Breville, “When France dared to dream”, Le Monde Diplomatique [English] No. 2607, July 2026.

[3] Le Monde, 7 November 2026, p10.

[4] Article 49.3 of the Constitution allows the government to ignore the wishes of parliament if it blocks budgets and social security bills. It has been used many times during the Fifth Republique, by both right and left (Mitterrand being the biggest offender), but during Macron’s term, it again became controversial because the laws that were pushed through using 49.3 were so vehemently opposed.