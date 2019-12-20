Visual Editor Position Arena is looking to appoint a part-time Visual Editor to help shape our exciting new publishing venture. The new-format quarterly Arena will appear for the first time in March 2020. The Visual Editor will source visual material of various kinds, advise on visual aspects of layout for each issue, …

Visual Editor Position

Arena is looking to appoint a part-time Visual Editor to help shape our exciting new publishing venture. The new-format quarterly Arena will appear for the first time in March 2020. The Visual Editor will source visual material of various kinds, advise on visual aspects of layout for each issue, and work as part of an editorial/production team producing Arena to high professional standards.

Our ideal candidate will have the following:

Substantial expertise working with images, ideally in published form, either from an academic or artistic background or a combination of the two

A strong sense of the visual as an integrated dimension of broader interpretation and communication projects (i.e. an understanding of the subtleties of the relationships between words and images)

Familiarity with the Arena project and enthusiasm for its charter

Networks to draw upon to source visual material for publication

Technical knowledge of publishing processes, especially regarding the requirements of high-quality image production

Enthusiasm for working as part of a team and flexibly in response to the requirements of the publication cycle.

The position will be the equivalent of one day a week. If you would like to apply, please send a brief response to the points above and a short CV to <Magazine@arena.org.au> by 25 January 2020. If you would like to know more about this position, contact Alison Caddick on 0418 304 500.