Vertigo: Images of the turmoil of seeking asylum in Persian miniatures

Arena Online

Mahla Karimian

22 Apr 2021

‘Hereing: Comics of Migration and Placemaking’ is a webcomic/artwork series for Arena Online. This project has been assisted by the Australian government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.
Under the Same Moon

UB, 25 Feb 2021

Webtoon: An inter-generational story of migration and place-making.

About the author

Mahla Karimian

Mahla Karimian is a visual artist whose emerging practice has been predominantly focused on classical Persian Miniature scratchboard and photography. Mahla has participated in a number of group exhibitions, and co-produced community cultural development projects including Asylum Silk Road, Migrant Mothers, and Melbourne Artists for Asylum (MAFA). She now works primarily in photography, etching, printmaking, jewellery making and sculpture, and is a printmaking tutor for Monash University.

