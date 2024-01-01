Time is Ignorance

Language, location and time in Alan Garner’s writing for childreni

Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker, shortlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize, is a story about a boy called Joe who has a corrective patch on his eye. Joe is visited by a rag-and-bone man in a horse and cart, an occupational phenomenon almost extinct in the Britain of 2022, but perhaps just alive in collective memory. The rag-and-bone man offers an exchange—a pot and stone for a rag and bone. When made, the exchange changes Joe’s life, already a remarkable one. He appears to live alone. When first encountered, he’s in his bed, which is a mattress on top of the chimney cupboard. He’s reading a comic; it’s midday, and the train, Noony, is passing. He invites the rag-and-bone man in; he comes, stepping warily over the threshold. His name is Treacle Walker and he is a wandering healer. We are already in thickets of folktale and myth even before the characters in Joe’s comics come to life and Joe, following a cuckoo’s call, encounters the deep past as he moves through known topography made as strange as time itself. Is he dreaming?

Until the Booker listing, Garner’s name was relatively unknown outside of children’s publishing. He’d produced two earlier novels for adults, both of which had received mixed reviews, while his reputation as a writer for children was celebrated by two major international awards, so it’s tempting to see Treacle Walker as a crowning achievement of a long and successful career. Yet to do so would overlook works of fiction less known by virtue of their existence as books for children.

Ever since John Newbery opened his bookshop selling books for children in St Paul’s Churchyard in London in 1766, distinctions have been made between what is suitable for an audience of adults and for one of children. Established against the background of the general reimagining and reworking of the idea of childhood itself in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, children’s books written to entertain rather than instruct have since been scrutinised in terms of their value to the child and their imagination.

Over a period of sixty years, Garner has produced eight novels published as books for children in which issues paramount to Treacle Walker—time, location, language—are of equal importance and centrality. Outstanding in writing and thought, in their investigations of temporality and the implications of mythology and legend they are profoundly sensitive to what the poet Geoffrey Hill has called the ‘abrasion and loss’ experienced as language begins to lose the capacity to carry within it ‘a feeling for ways of living that have meant something’.ii Worn away too have been local accents and language, the placeholders of history and location.

As Garner began to write, Basil Bunting’s autobiographical poem Briggflatts was already making the point about the value of local ways of speaking, just as Hill’s own Mercian Hymns would, a decade later, assert the insistence of the past in the present as the eighth-century King Offa’s reign is stretched into the present and a motorway. Offa is ‘King of the perennial holly-groves, the riven sandstone: overlord of the M5’ (the motorway stretches almost exactly along the length of Offa’s Dyke, the great earthwork the king commanded as a separation between Mercia and Wales). Both attitudes are endorsed in Garner’s work, in which dialect and location are coupled with an intuition that the deep past of language and its density confer temporal possibilities that exceed the limits of chronological time.

Garner, born in 1934, was an English grammar-school boy, a distinction that created a deeply felt rupture in his sense of self and belonging. Born in his grandmother’s front room in Congleton in Cheshire, his was what he calls a ‘rural working-class family’.iii He was raised in close-by Alderley Edge and grew up speaking in the local dialect. His first inkling of the distance that might eventually stretch between him and his background was the Grammar School’s insistence upon Received Standard Pronunciation; this slowly became his only instinctive speech form. The implication of this, and the potential for loss of language and all that language implied for place and belonging, became only too clear to him when he first opened the text of the fourteenth-century Middle English poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight at Oxford. He had no need of the glossary; the Gawain poet wrote in his own dialect. He left Oxford without a degree and turned to some labouring work to pay his way as he began to write.

Garner’s early books for children had immediate success. The first three novels—The Weirdstone of Brisingamen (1960), The Moon of Gomrath (1963) and Elidor (1965)—are all set in Alderley Edge. Good as they are, and as popular as they became, the most distinctive features of the books are the happy blending of figures and elements from myth and legend with exciting adventure in such a way that ancient stories seem newborn. While any reader interested in Norse mythology might recall that Brisingamen is the name of Freya’s necklace and recognise references to wounded kings and lost and waste lands, it is not until The Owl Service (1967) that the implications of myth and legend become the engine of narrative rather than mere complications of it.

The Owl Service is the only novel of Garner’s set outside his home county of Cheshire. To prepare for it, he studied Welsh history, language and law.iv A trio of adolescents share a summer in a valley in Llanymadwddwy in Gwynedd, Wales. The trio’s meeting sets in train a series of events which mirror those in the legend of Lleu Llaw Gyffes in the Fourth Branch of The Mabinogion, ‘Math ap Mathonwy’,a story of betrayed love which ends when the unfaithful wife is turned into an owl as punishment. Prefaced by quotations from R. S. Thomas — ‘The owls are restless/People have died here/Good men for bad reasons/Better forgotten’— and a further traditional verse as well as a quote from the Radio Times about possessive parents, the scene is set for a text in which dialogue does much of the work of characterisation, and three narratives combine and recombine, each repeating the structure of ‘Math ap Mathonwy’, and end in transformation. The novel marks Garner’s first extended attempt to deal with temporalities that, operating within distinctly separate historical moments or periods, are nevertheless simultaneously available in the present. The book won both the Carnegie Medal and the Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize, with reviewers frequently remarking that the book would make interesting reading for any age of reader.

Red Shift (1973), Garner’s fifth novel, returns to Cheshire for its location. Initially the story of young lovers, Tom about to go to university and Alison a student nurse, the narrative soon switches to the early second century AD and to Roman legionnaires, before moving again to December 1643 and a story of Royalists and a pro-Parliamentary village. In each storyline the main male characters, all named Tom, have a sense of other worlds impinging on them as a continuous present. Without chapter breaks, the narrative includes two massacres—one initiated by the first Tom, known as Macey, an absconding legionnaire of the Roman Ninth Legion, and the second based on an historical event, when Loyalist troops, having surrounded the pro-Parliamentary village of Barthomley, execute their prisoners. These storylines weave in and out and extend without backward reference as the narratives move to their conclusions.

If it’s arguable, as many critics claim, that Garner’s attempt to mark the flux of time makes Red Shift theleast accessible of his novels, it is generally accepted that the book that follows—The Stone Book, the first novel in a sequence of four—marks a defining moment in his writing and an undertaking of a very different kind. In these slim volumes Garner relates his family history in a line drawn from his grandfather to a boy called William—surely in part Garner himself—sledging downhill as searchlights scour the night sky for enemy aircraft. The spare language of the books, importantly seeded by dialect and its rhythms, matches the apparent simplicity of the narratives, each of which relates a crucial fragment of the past in stories that respond simply, yet profoundly, to Hill’s requirement for ‘a feeling for ways of living that meant something’. This is achieved in an average of just over fifty pages for each book, a page length that includes Michael Foreman’s spare and beautifully etched illustrations.

In these books the significance of a rural way of life is clear: these are people living in ways that mean something. In The Stone Book (1976), set in 1864, a stonemason father gives his daughter Mary a book made of a pebble. She can’t read and he can’t afford an actual book, but what he gives her is an insight into the geological history of the world, and of her world in particular when he takes her to an old mine working where she will see a fading painting of a bull, known only, it seems, to her family and their forebears. When she receives her book made of stone it is ‘only by the weight’ that Mary can tell it is ‘stone and not leather’. It has in it ‘all the stories of the world and the flowers of the flood’. The book is a small masterpiece presenting a world of hard insistent work: ‘A bottle of cold tea; bread and a half onion. That was Father’s baggin. Mary emptied her apron of stones from the field and wrapped the baggin in a cloth. The hottest part of the day was on’. Mary’s father’s baggin is as limited as that described by Henry Mayhew in his London Life and the London Poor of 1851. A dockworker might have an onion and a piece of bread; Mary’s father must make do with a little less: a half onion for him.

In the second book, Granny Reardun, set in1886, the work available to the stonemason is fading; the stone that Mary’s father hewed for himself has run out, and what can be bought is of no use. Nevertheless, Joseph, brought up by his grandmother as her own and looking to find a place for himself in the world of work, comes to understand that everything his grandfather built depended on tools made by a blacksmith; his course is set. The third book, The Aimer Gate,v is set in 1916. Robert, for whom there seems to be no trade suitable at all, watches as his Uncle Charlie, a sniper on leave from the Western Front, shoots the rabbits left in the standing corn that he and two other men have scythed. The rabbits come, but ‘When there’s too many’, says Uncle Charlie, ‘you can’t tell them from poppies. They’re all alike the same, you see’. Robert wonders whether he too might make a soldier, but Charlie insists that the boy must have a trade, and that soldiering wouldn’t suit him. He is, in any case, going back to the front the next day. He thinks that he might shorten the journey to his trench; he ‘might go a shorter way … I just about shall. I might just go the aimer gate this time. I’ve done enough traipsing’. It is no surprise to learn in the next book that Charlie’s name is on the war memorial in the village.

And in the last book, set on a snowy day in 1941, a boy called William watches as his grandfather, the smith, makes him a marvellous sledge out of oak and steel from a handloom used by Mary’s uncle, and a beautiful handle taken from the bellows in the forge. At the book’s end William is out on the snow where ‘Through hand and eye, block, forge and loom to the hill and all that he owned he sledged, sledged, sledged for the black and glittering night and the sky flying on fire and the expectation of snow’, carrying into the future relics of ways of life that will not return but that will live in him at least within his present and future, as memory and meaning.

Were it not for Treacle Walker, these extraordinary small books looking for all the world as if they might have been meant for younger children, so simple is their language, so spare their illustrations, might well have been taken as Garner’s last and enduring word. The effect of them, read consecutively, is profound in its account of a changing world, and the third, The Aimer Gate, ranks with any poetic account of the Great War, so luminous is the writing and so stark is the killing of the rabbits likened to poppies, and the strangeness of the end point—of taking the aimer gate, which, with no explanation, can mean whatever the reader likes, but surely means death for Charlie.

After this, Treacle Walker. The establishment of the rhythms of dialect speech in The Stone Book Quartet is repeated here, as is the apparent simplicity of the writing. Following Treacle Walker’s appearance, Joe’s adventures begin when he hears him play on a bone, ‘a tune with wings, trampling things, tightened strings, boggarts and bogles and brags on their feet; the man in the oak, sickness and fever, that set in long, lasting sleep the whole great world with the sweetness of sound the bone did play’. Joe plays the bone himself, and the sound that comes is that of a cuckoo’s call which draws him outside to countryside he knows well, first to a bog and then a badly kept copse. In the bog there’s a man wearing ‘a close hood of leather, tied under his chin. The rest of him was bare. Hood and skin and eyes were all the same copper brown’. This is Thin Amren, who in waking into the world has ceased to dream; it will be Joe’s task to send him back to sleep.

The diurnal return of Noony challenges the cyclical time of myth, the endless time in which Thin Amren and Treacle Walker are both held. Joe’s time in the book lies at the juncture between chronos and kairos, the time of everyday and the time of significance, poised between beginning and end. It is at this poised time that the voice of the Gawain poet can be heard in the dialect that Garner presents as living language both in this book and The Stone Book Quartet. Beginning as a trait of character in the early novels, dialect has become the chief expression of character and of patterns of thought linked to location, occupation and time. Garner’s are stories of resistance and conservation and of the development of an audience that can operate outside the limiting parameters of child and adult, whatever his publisher says.

i The epigraph to Treacle Walker is taken from Carlo Rovelli, L’ordine del tempo: ll tempo è Ignoranza: time is ignorance.

ii See Philip, A Fine Anger, 64.

iii See Neil Philip, A Fine Anger: A Critical Introduction to the Work of Alan Garner, London: Collins, 1981, p. 43.

iv A more direct road, according to Joseph Wright’s English Dialect Dictionary, London: Henry Frowde, 1898–1905.

v Geoffrey Hill, Lords of Limit, London: Andre Deutsch, 1984.