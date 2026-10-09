The Greens, the Left and the World

The Greens must get out of the trap of repressive cultural progressivism. In the meantime, a green community independent movement is needed.

As I sat down to begin writing this article, news came across my screen that US Democratic Party politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had stated that ‘woke 1.0 was crazy’ and that it is ‘not rhetoric we would use today’. This is quite an amazing about-turn for Ocasio-Cortez, who has been one of the best-known ‘woke’ advocates in the United States, supporting, among other things, defunding the police, giving children puberty blockers, hormones and surgery to address their growing-up problems and fiercely opposing Republican bills seeking to bar trans-identified males from participating in female sports teams. Ocasio-Cortez is a very talented politician, and I support many of the policies she espouses, especially those on the economy. Has she finally worked out that not only are these identitarian policies nuts, but that most American voters think they are nuts too? She clearly wants to be the next Democratic nominee for President. She would be the most left-wing prospect in decades for that office. If she were to persist with support of ‘woke’ policies, she just might win the Democratic nomination in 2028, but she certainly would not win the presidential election. This was clearly an existential-political moment for her.

This realisation has not yet hit home for many in the Australian Left, the ALP and the Greens. I confronted my existential moment with the identitarian Left in 2022 when a complaint was levelled against me by a fellow member of the Queensland Greens that I was a ‘transphobe’ because I had allowed gender-critical feminists to comment on three Facebook posts I had made. After I looked up what a transphobe was, I had to work out what I was going to do about this situation. I had stopped thinking about political ideology in 2010 when I went bush to begin the ‘Lock the Gate’ campaign against coal and coal seam gas. I was shocked when I retired from that in 2017 due to ill health and turned my attention back to urban-centred politics and confronted what had happened in the Greens during my absence.

I have never been an ideologue but, in 2022, I found that my classical left and green political beliefs had been turned on their head by extreme identity politics. Feelings had replaced science and reason; inclusion of certain favoured identity groups, especially trans, had replaced free speech and equality, and cancelling of various kinds, including, on occasion, violence, had replaced nonviolence. My own Queensland Greens had, reportedly, according to one of the attending delegates to the state council in 2019, passed a motion declaring the trans issue to be the most important facing the Greens. (Climate change? Biodiversity?) The two most essential concepts that were missing from left and green politics were material reality and class, both closely linked concepts, of course. For gender ideologues, gender had replaced the material reality of biological sex and identity had replaced class; and for critical race ideologues, race had replaced class and ‘colonial settler whiteness’ had replaced structurally based imperialism. It is not difficult, then, to see that materially based ecosystem breakdown might have receded in importance to the Greens, which had been captured by transgender activists.

As well, sections of the Left were seeing working-class people as the enemy. I was called a racist, a transphobe and a Hansonite when I said on social media that we should try to understand the frustrations and perspectives of the large number of people, including many from the working class, who said they were going to vote for One Nation. I probably should have decided to continue into a happy old age with my lovely wife, but I found my old combativeness would not let me. I began to explore what had happened to the Left while I was busy campaigning in the bush.

Any society needs a strong, universalist Left that can balance some of the more destructive beliefs that abound. To do this, I believe it is important for the Left, including the Greens, to oppose neoliberalism and managerialism, to abandon identitarianism and return to a more humanitarian and rational form of politics. On a pragmatic note, to do otherwise, as the US Democratic Party is finding, is to render any party espousing these beliefs unelectable.

This comes down to a question of class. According to the ABS, the professional and managerial class makes up about 25 per cent of the population. As far as I can determine from the ABS figures, the upper echelons of this class make up about one-quarter of this 25 per cent, while the office workers, teachers, IT workers and so on comprise the rest. The working class—labourers, tradespeople, manufacturing workers, cleaners and so on—make up at least 50 per cent. Here is a graph I drew from ABS data showing income differentials between managers, professionals and workers:

Real Hourly Income Trajectory—Australia (2015‒2025)

Although this data could do with interrogation, it clearly shows the durable income differentials between the two classes—professional-managerial and working. When you add to this the cultural differences—education, lifestyle, friendship networks, entertainment and so on —there is further division between the two classes. When you further add the assumptions of moral superiority by the professional-managerial class (an attitude that is a constant element among Greens members) and the ready access to political decision-making power that members of this class can exercise, you have all the ingredients of class conflict. When Kos Samaras from Redbridge/Accent polling describes the attitude of many in his focus groups as ‘fury’, I believe he is referring to the reaction by many working-class people to this situation, and it is being reflected in their support for One Nation.

The Queensland Greens expelled me for my advocacy of free speech in early 2025, but I took them to court and forced them to reinstate me. At that stage I thought there might be a chance of getting them to, at least, modify their stance on identity politics and learn how to communicate with groups wider than the left-wing of the knowledge class. I was heartened by the efforts of former Greens parliamentarian Max Chandler-Mather, who took over the Australian Greens think tank, the Green Institute, and made it clear he wanted to use it to improve the Greens’ ability to campaign. I thought it sounded a bit like neo-Trotskyism, but at least he was talking about working in the wider community and meeting people where they were instead of where a ‘morally superior Greens’ thought they should be. However, after my re-admission to the party in late 2025, the party leadership had, seemingly, issued the equivalent of a fatwa against me, since I could get no one to return my calls or emails, and I resigned my membership; at least it was on my own terms and in my own time. Sadly, I don’t think Max has any chance of changing the Greens into a party that can communicate with constituencies outside of the left of the professional-managerial (or knowledge) class. They are too embedded in that demographic which, at about 10‒13 per cent is probably enough to keep them in the Senate. But, barring real change, they will never be more than that and they are, consequently, vulnerable to another progressive force that has a strong, clear message on the environment and social justice, doesn’t get obsessed by identity politics and can communicate with wider groups in the community.

From my perspective the only strategy that can work for left and green politics is to build an alliance between those in the knowledge class who are disadvantaged by the turn-around in their fortunes caused by AI and other developments in disruptive capitalism and who can look beyond their narrow class perspectives on the one hand, and those with progressive tendencies in the traditional working class—both urban and regional—on the other. The relationship will have to be respectful. If it is just a takeover by a few smart young things calling the shots, it will fail. The movement will be built by various talented organisers and communicators from both groups; otherwise this won’t happen, and we will face a period of reversion to authoritarian governments, probably of the Right, and their job will be to discipline people to accept this new era.

It will not be an easy task to build such a broad-based, pluralist, democratic movement. It will mean organisers and campaigners will have to step outside their cultural and political bubbles and say to people, as we did to rural landholders in the Lock the Gate campaign, ‘I’m here to listen’, and not ‘I’m here to convert you.’ This will take time, but my experiences in the Lock the Gate Alliance campaigns showed me that it is possible. Our organisers and campaigners worked closely with mainly rural people, not as a centralised NGO working on computers in Sydney but as part of an alliance that was happy to leave most of the decision-making to the local groups and provide expertise and resources where necessary. I was never happier than joining in with dreadlocked, young LTG campaigners talking and laughing around a campfire with cockies, blockies, croppers or First Nations people, getting ready to head out early the next morning to lock on to some mining equipment. A new, wider movement of this form, could see campaigners asking people in local communities how they feel about bureaucratic authoritarianism like Robodebt and lockdowns, what is wrong with aged care, why their regional community can’t get a doctor, a dentist or a post office, why they can’t access services because they are internet-poor or any number of issues that will crop up when a genuine interest is shown and people are listened to. There is still a strong sense of the old anarchist notion of mutual aid in many regional areas, and this is part of the culture that a sympathetic, community-based left movement can connect with.

While this community-based movement is being built, I believe two complementary tasks remain. The first is to create a corps of community-based independent candidates who can contest, and potentially win, elections. They will need to be locally based and respected independents because there will be, if not different policies, then at least different policy emphases, between inner-city, outer-metropolitan and regional seats. There would be no point in having independent candidates if they all had to have the same policies regardless of how the local community felt. There are already local independents, some of whom are in parliaments. There are the Teals, of course, but they all seem to be afflicted by gender ideology and are very much embedded in the class of upper-level professionals and managers. There is also the Voices of Australia independents movement. They seem like a good bunch but, while I admit there will need to be flexibility in the independents movement I am advocating, there still needs to be strong values agreement. The movement I am advocating needs agreement across the board on priority areas like the environment, women’s rights and accountability, and, arguably, the Voices movement does not appear to accept this level of agreement.

We are living in an era of massive changes and challenges that one could call ‘disruptive capitalism’. The biospherical and biological limits of the planet and of human beings are being ignored and transgressed. European, Asian and North American wildfires and extreme drought are reminding us that climate change is still a looming threat and technological innovations like AI and radical biotechnology are being explored and developed at the behest of the big corporations and often without adequate ethical and regulatory constraints. Economic globalisation, the expansion of markets and their effects on vulnerable communities and the massive inequalities that accompany all this are radically transforming our societies, and it is the parties of the centre-Left and the centre-Right, not the right-wing populists, who are facilitating this. The main threats to the welfare of both human and non-human worlds are coming from the political centre.

And what role is the identitarian Left playing in all this? Instead of helping to build a cohesive society with a moral centre that has material truth and justice at its core and mutual aid at the centre of its activism, the identitarian Left is part of the problem. The tribalism and luxury beliefs they espouse will do nothing to thwart the ambitions of the amoral, narcissistic lunatics who are currently setting the agenda for capitalism. The identitarian Left telling children they might be born in the wrong body is simply opening the door to these anti-nature, anti-biological integrity groups. Rather than seeing the dangers facing us from the dark side of capitalism, many on the Left think their main role is to confront white-only racism, hetero- and homonormativity and white settler colonialism. Instead of championing free speech and democracy, as the democratic Left has always done, they cancel those who don’t share their delusions. They also criticise the very people who, themselves, are expressing what is often an incoherent and irrational reaction to disruptive capitalism and describe these people, who are usually working class, as racists, bigots and ‘deplorables’. One of the most important immediate tasks is for those within that milieu, who have had their doubts about this trajectory, to express and act on those doubts.

It is time for left and green politics to recognise their historic mission and act with wisdom on it. The Left should be saying unequivocally, ‘Love yourselves, love your society and love the planet.’