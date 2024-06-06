Preferred Genocide

About the author

David Blumenstein

David Blumenstein is a service designer and visual communicator from Melbourne. His award-winning comics work includes the graphic essay Free Money, Please: How to Make Passive Income While the World Burns and the book #takedown: My Evening on a Pier with Pick-up Artists and Protesters (Pikitia Press). His comics have appeared in The Guardian, The Nib and Australian MAD. He is a founding member of Squishface Studio and currently deputy president of the Australian Cartoonists Association.

More articles by David Blumenstein