Preferred Genocide

About the author
David Blumenstein
David Blumenstein is a service designer and visual communicator from Melbourne. His award-winning comics work includes the graphic essay Free Money, Please: How to Make Passive Income While the World Burns and the book #takedown: My Evening on a Pier with Pick-up Artists and Protesters (Pikitia Press). His comics have appeared in The Guardian, The Nib and Australian MAD. He is a founding member of Squishface Studio and currently deputy president of the Australian Cartoonists Association.
More articles by David Blumenstein
Support Arena
Independent publications and critical thought are more important than ever. Arena has never relied on or received government funding. It has sustained its activities largely through the voluntary work and funding provided by editors and supporters. If Arena is to continue and to expand its readership, we need your support to do it.
Leave a Reply