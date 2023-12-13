Nerve Damage

Cuba’s world-leading medical research is being stymied by the US blockade. The case of Alzheimer’s treatment NeuralCIM is a measure of its destructiveness.

It is 10pm and 34 degrees in Havana, and few people roam the dimly lit and blacked-out streets. Even locals accustomed to the unrelenting heat of summer, which rarely dips below 27 degrees at night, struggle to sleep amid periodic brownouts and hours of unpredictable power cuts.

The consequences of Nicolás Maduro’s political decapitation in Venezuela and his subsequent kidnapping by the US in the new year have bitten hard. The tap that provided Cuba with decades of subsidised crude oil has been turned off, and few countries are prepared to confront Donald Trump’s wrath by sending urgently needed energy supplies to Cuba. Even friends such as Russia and Mexico baulk at the prospect.

There is very little fuel for cars and basic power needs such as lighting and refrigeration, let alone air conditioning. On the black market, petrol is $6 USD per litre. Electric motorbikes and scooters are replacing ostentatious Buicks and Cadillacs built in the 1940s and 1950s. Chinese-made solar panels are starting to appear on rooftops instead of diesel generators, but they, and the batteries required to power homes after dark, are only available to a fraction of the gainfully employed. Canadian dollars and Euros are now preferred to the local currency.

Piles of uncollected rubbish litter the potholed roads. Modern hotels on the Malecón, normally full of Western tourists, are closed, as are shops on the decaying colonial beauty of the Paseo del Prado. Old Havana retains its mystical charm, with cafes and local jewellery makers as delighted to serve the gringos as they are surprised by our sudden presence. Crumbling buildings with peeling paint that no one has the funds to repair dominate the skyline.

Underemployment and inflation are rampant. Beggars emerge from their precarious housing without warning or much success. Half the population expects the US to invade at some point, though Iran may have prevented this calamity from occurring imminently.

Life in Havana during summer flows in slow motion. Collagen-laced Russian dipsomaniacs enjoy a favourable currency exchange before the vodka runs dry. Italian spivs in cream linen suits negotiate imaginary trade deals with cynical local officials to justify their expense claims. Drug-addled Germans with white South Africans girlfriends embark on post-revolutionary safaris pretending to be unaffected by the boiling Caribbean sun. And young literary wannabes with laptops search for Hemingway’s watering holes and inspiration.

Having lost the dwindling Western touroid market, heroin dealers have only the poorly paid middle class to prey on while local prostitutes seem too tired to fuck. Even the gun runners, knife fighters and urban gauchos setting fire to anything that will burn in the back streets seem weary of both the blistering heat and the endless wait for change.

It’s a different Cuba today, even from the vice, decaying rot and seedy low life of the late 1990s, which has been vividly novelised by Pedro Juan Gutierrez in The Dirty Trilogy of Havana.

The internet drops out regularly, and all payments by credit cards are blocked by the Trump Administration, which escalates the hardship of additional sanctions applied on a weekly basis. Much of the misery is driven by the animus of the Secretary of State, or as Cubans prefer, gusano en jefe Marco Rubio. Rubio’s family self-exiled three years before Fidel Castro entered Havana, when the capitalist dictator Fulgencio Batista was still in power, so it is not clear why his anti-communism is so deeply pathological.

In an absurd, if unintentionally hilarious statement from an Administration not known for considered and diplomatic moderation, Rubio recently declared Cuba was a direct ‘national security threat’ to the United States, citing its proximity as a ‘failed state’, its military ties with Russia and China, and the hosting of foreign intelligence operations. If he was preparing public opinion in the US for a Caracas reprise in Havana, Rubio and his unconvincing pretext seem destined for the same level of disappointment Ted Cruz and the late Lindsey Graham felt about the prospects of regime change in Iran.

Rubio’s remarks are a reminder of the apocryphal anecdote Noam Chomsky likes to tell about a meeting between US officials and the Mexican ambassador during the Kennedy Administration in the early 1960s. When the US attempted to convince Mexico that Cuba posed a significant security threat to the hemisphere and urged them to take action, the Mexican ambassador reportedly declined, stating: ‘If I were to tell Mexicans that Cuba is a threat to their national security, 40 million Mexicans would die laughing.’

Despite 60 years of invasions, economic sanctions and attempted political assassinations, the brutal counter-revolution that unfolded after the Arab Spring in 2011, especially in Egypt, has never eventuated in Cuba. Until Trump, Washington considered a slow death by economic strangulation to be its best chance of reversing the gains of the Cuban revolution and bringing the recalcitrant island back under its control.

The sanctions and de facto embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba since the 1960s are wickedly effective and don’t even require naval enforcement. Companies that do business with Cuba (population 10 million) risk being excluded from the much larger and more lucrative US market (population 350 million): their choice is very clear and is all but universally observed.

The international isolation of the United States for its punishment of Cuba makes no difference. The most recent UN General Assembly vote on the US embargo took place on 29 October, 2025. Member states voted 165 to 7 in favour of a resolution demanding an end to the economic blockade, with 12 abstentions. The seven countries that voted against the resolution were the United States, Israel, Argentina, Hungary, Paraguay, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

US actions appear punitive and irrational. But they are a response to Cuba’s anti-capitalist revolution and, most importantly, its successful defiance of Washington’s demands for compliance and subordination. Havana sets a bad example of independence for other states in Central and Latin America, so it must be crushed. This approach to disobedient states has been a consistent thread in US foreign policy for most of the period since the Second World War.

Despite claims by Western governments and in the corporate media about surveillance and political repression, people in Cuba openly criticise the government and blame its mismanagement for many of the country’s ills. There are demonstrations against austerity measures and elite privileges most nights. Health services are no longer paid for by the state, and compensation for property nationalised after the revolution is still on offer.

Although for younger generations Castro now exists as an historical figure with increasingly tenuous connections to their daily lives, they remain staunchly anti-imperialist, nationalistic and difficult to subdue. Invaders and occupiers would confront determined patriotic resistance, including from those with no love for the Cuban Communist Party.

For all of these privations, the population remains resilient, steadfast and extraordinarily inventive. There is no despair nor self-pity: localised problems and daily challenges are ‘complications’ to overcome.

There is, however, no easy ‘workaround’ to the sanctions. The case study of Cuba’s biotechnology triumph is a perfect illustration of how politics and big pharma conspire to deny the world Cuba’s revolutionary treatments for several life-destroying diseases.

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One of the less well-known features of Washington’s cruel repression of Cuba is the disastrous effect it is having on the country’s development of world-class medicines for diseases the West has struggled to treat. Indeed, this may be the point. One striking example is the case of NeuralCIM, a cutting-edge treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, developed in Cuba’s labs with impressive results that the world cannot or will not accept.

CIM stands for the Centre for Molecular Immunology (CIM), a premier Cuban biotechnology institute located in Havana’s Science City. Established in 1994, CIM focuses on researching and manufacturing targeted immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic vaccines for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It is globally renowned for developing CIMAvax-EGF, a pioneering lung cancer treatment, and for producing an endogenous COVID-19 vaccine that eliminated the virus from the island. Soon it may become even more famous for inventing the first effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Currently, the richest and most advanced industrial societies on earth offer very little to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and other variants of dementia. The so-called ‘gold standard’ in Australia, for example, is risible: milky soy drinks like Souvenaid, which show zero benefits. Also offered is cognitive stimulation, and drug therapies such as Aricept, Kisunla and Leqembi, which many recent studies suggest do very little or nothing at all for patients except for inducing extremely unpleasant side effects.

In the course of researching treatments for Parkinson’s disease since 2015, Cuban scientists found that while a drug they developed had not been an overwhelming success against the targeted condition, it produced dramatic improvements in Parkinson’s patients who were also suffering from dementia (Teresita’s Dream, Belly of the Beast). In many cases, their Alzheimer’s condition was stabilised. In others, it was reversed (Dr Bill Blanchet, YouTube).

Trials since 2021 suggest that NeuralCIM has a neuroprotective and neuroregenerative mechanism in vitro and in vivo.

Administered as a nasal spray, NeuralCIM is a neuroprotective agent that activates multiple signalling pathways. It selectively induces neuroglobulin protein synthesis in damaged regions.

NeuralCIM does not alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease, nor does it cure it, but it promotes neurogenesis and neuroplasticity, while restoring damaged brain functions and slowing the progression of cognitive deficits. It is a long-term treatment, so its beneficial effects appear between six months and one year.

Clinical trials of NeuralCIM have produced some remarkable results (Saily Sosa and colleagues, Alzheimers Research & Therapy, 13 December 2023).

By the end of the first year, 54% of patients treated with the drug showed real cognitive improvement (recovering some lost abilities), while 30% were completely stabilised (meaning their dementia had stopped progressing completely).

Follow-up data from patients for up to three years revealed that 100% of individuals who initially stabilised or improved in the first year remained stable or improved in the third year, with a lower risk of brain swelling and bleeding.

Furthermore, the development of NeuroCIM is the result has occurred because of the creativity and ingenuity of Cuban scientists. While major pharmaceutical companies in the West have spent billions pursuing fixed paths—chiefly – cheifly, trying to physically clear amyloid plaques from the brain—Cuban scientists have targeted a different mechanism: protecting brain cells from dying in the first place, with a hormone that protects neurons, stimulates brain cell growth and reduces neuroinflammation.

Access and distribution

However, because of trade and financial sanctions threatened against companies dealing with or investing in Cuba, the medication cannot be exported or made under license in the West. If they qualify based on scans, blood tests and audio-visual interviews, patients or family representatives must visit La Pradera International Health Center in Havana, an exquisitely landscaped science park staffed by kind, brilliant scientists, and collect the medication in person. This is no simple task for anyone under the current sanctions regime imposed by Washington. Patients can also stay at La Pradera while receiving their initial treatments.

The challenge of access is compounded by the need to store the medication between 5 and 8 degrees in a country with only intermittent electricity, and for Australians, transportation on aircraft, which takes more than 20 hours to fly from the Caribbean to Australia.

The politics of US‒Cuba relations means millions of sufferers around the world are denied the only treatment that currently provides them with hope and relief from this family of diseases. Medical professionals in the West can do little about US policy towards Cuba.

Less excusable is that, with one notable exception (the Boulder Advanced Prevention Program, in Colorado),) geriatricians and researchers in the West are not even aware of the medication’s existence. This ignorance, born largely of cultural and historical prejudice, as well as anti-communist propaganda, borders on professional neglect.

In Australia, there is no pressure from researchers to conduct clinical trials of NeuralCIM. There is no interest from the Albanese government in establishing and developing joint-research ventures and collaboration with Cuban biotechnology institutes for fear of upsetting Washington, despite Canberra, until very recently, voting against sanctions and the embargo imposed on Cuba at the United Nations.

There is no interest from aged care providers and the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing to investigate a drug that could save the sector billions of dollars now and in the future.

Worst of all, no hope is being offered to sufferers, their families and carers.

A likely ‘game-changer’ in the treatment of an intractable brain disease, NeuraCIM was developed by state- owned and funded laboratories for human need, and not by made- for- profit transnational companies which form the global pharmaceutical industry. Cuba is therefore being punished twice: first for its defiance of Washington and secondly for breaking the model which has so lavishly enriched big pharma. Nothing could more effectively illustrate the character of US policy towards Cuba than the case of NeuralCIM. This is not merely ‘hardball’. It is nihilism which prefers death to the cure, and the power of the market over life itself.