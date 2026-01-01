Labor’s Australia

The story that Labor’s budget is a spendathon suits both major parties, for political cosplay. It’s more austerity, a refusal to use the resources we have for equality and prosperity

In 2002, former UK Prime Minister and neoliberal trailblazer Margaret Thatcher was asked what she regarded as her greatest achievement. She famously replied: ‘Tony Blair and New Labour. We forced our opponents to change their minds’. Less well known is that, decades earlier, Thatcher had observed a similar transformation occurring in the Australian Labour Party: ‘I found Mr Keating refreshingly orthodox on finance’, she wrote in her memoir, ‘a far cry from the British Labour Party’.

In Labor’s May budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers proudly carried on Labor’s rich neoliberal tradition. ‘The heavy lifting on Budget repair’, he told Parliament, ‘is being done by savings and spending restraint’. He boasted that in addition to ‘delivering the largest savings package on record’ ($63.8 billion, the bulk of which will be extracted from the NDIS), Labor would demonstrate ‘very substantial spending restraint’. The budget papers estimated that by 2030 Labor would reduce the growth of government outlays to an average annual rate of just 1.5 per cent. ‘This is the lowest average growth rate in any eight‑year period for almost three and a half decades and less than half the 30‑year average.’

Calls from The Greens, Australian Council of Social Service, The Australia Institute and others for greater government investment to address rising poverty (up 10 per cent since Labor’s 2022 election), housing stress (43 per cent), unemployment (25 per cent) and long-term unemployment (60 per cent) were rejected as inflationary and therefore self-defeating. Demands for an official measurement of poverty were also flatly refused. New government expenditure instead focused on an amorphous ‘productivity package’ subsidising business to the tune of $10 billion per year. ‘It’s all about getting compliance costs down’, said Chalmers, ‘and cutting red tape…and making Australia a more attractive place to invest’. Viewed alongside Labor’s last two surplus budgets—which Chalmers claimed would ‘bank’ a record $172.3 billion worth of budget savings over the forward estimates—Labor’s budget is a recipe for economic stagnation, higher un/underemployment, and more poverty.

The Albanese government has made little effort to soften the hard edges of its austerity. In addition to its continued refusal to address the wretched state of our social security system—the Jobseeker payment, Youth Allowance, and Parenting Pension are set well below the Henderson poverty line—Labor has engaged in a frontal assault on the NDIS. Beginning in October, funding available to NDIS participants for carers will be slashed by 50 per cent, removing an estimated 51,000 full-time disability support workers from the system (or 94 million hours of care per year). Departmental documents reveal that changes to eligibility will remove 240,000 participants from the scheme altogether by 2031. All in the name of economic ‘responsibility’.

Some Thatcher-style gloating from the conservative establishment would be expected. However, the reverse was true. In a stark reflection of how decades of austerity politics have infected our media landscape, the mainstream commentariat breathlessly criticised Labor’s budget for not being neoliberal enough. Focusing on Labor’s modest tax reform agenda (which will do little more than gradually water down some tax concessions for investors), the Labor budget was condemned for engaging in some kind of ‘class war’. Its ‘big taxing communist manifesto’, declared The Daily Telegraph, represented ‘the most radical redistribution of wealth since the Whitlam era’. Day after day, stories of hard-done-by investors filled the pages of the mainstream press.

Labor’s failure to deliver a third surplus budget in a row was viewed as proof of its refusal to take the job of ‘budget repair’ seriously. ‘Debt bomb explodes for Trillion Dollar Man Jim Chalmers’ screamed a headline in The Australian, a reference to Australia’s ‘national debt’. An Australian Financial Review op-ed went as far as denouncing Labor’s apparently big-spending economic agenda—dubbed ‘Chalmernomics’—for drawing ‘heavily on modern monetary theory (MMT) influences’. And on it went.

Why are the neoliberals so fired up? The Australian Financial Review’s resident austerity hawk Richard Holden provides a useful insight. Here, the shadow of the fabled Hawke‒Keating period looms large. Holden argues that in comparison to Keating, who as Treasurer transformed a budget deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP in 1983 to a budget surplus of 0.6 per cent in 1987 (culminating in the ‘recession we had to have’), Chalmers’ plan to reduce the current budget deficit from 2.1 per cent of GDP to 1.2 per cent in 2030 lacked ambition. ‘The dream scenario’, he wrote, ‘has Chalmers accomplishing one-fifth of what Keating did. “Ambitious?”…You be the judge’.

For Holden and his ilk, the Australian neoliberal project is like a shark in that if it is not moving forward ferociously hunting its next meal, then it will surely die.

However, he forgets the damage that decades of austerity have wrought on the Australian working class (or as he would term them, ‘consumers’) and, by extension, the capacity of neoliberal society to reproduce itself.

The key issue stems from the fact that federal government deficit spending creates, dollar for dollar, net income or wealth for the non-government sector (that is, households and firms), boosting economic activity. The inverse of this accounting logic is also true: a federal budget surplus reduces net income or wealth in the non-government sector, resulting in a ‘spending gap’ which risks economic and social catastrophe.

As always, workers have been forced to foot the bill. When the Hawke Labor government was elected in 1983, the debt carried by the average household was equivalent to around 50 per cent of its net disposable income. After two decades of austerity, this figure more than tripled as workers went deeper into debt to fill the spending gap, a process facilitated by the widespread deregulation of the financial market. Today, average household debt is equivalent to 210 per cent of disposable income, the second highest in the OECD (the OECD average is 120 per cent).

In these circumstances, harsher austerity measures threaten the relative economic stability of Australian neoliberalism. With the government-owned Reserve Bank insistent on punishing mortgage holders with higher interest rates to reduce demand, increase unemployment and dampen inflation, further budget cuts risk higher household debt, widespread defaults and potentially economic collapse (the US ratio of household debt to disposable income during the Great Financial Crisis was 140 per cent). Already, heterodox economists are predicting higher household debt as a result of Labor’s budget. What would happen if Holden got his way?

Next to the neoliberal ideologues, Labor’s economic approach may seem tepid, even inoffensive. The Albanese government has gone to some lengths to present itself as just that—the sensible ‘middle ground’ which can offer stability in a world of extremism. However, what separates Labor from the neoliberal hardcore is a matter of degrees. Both share the belief that there is an inherent good in balancing the budget, even if this comes at the cost of workers’ living standards, higher unemployment, and a reduced capacity of the economy as a whole to reproduce itself healthily.

Neoliberals typically cite two fiscal ‘rules’ to justify their approach. First, minimising government expenditure is necessary to increase the unemployment rate to its ‘natural’ non-inflationary level, thereby pushing down Australia’s inflation rate (currently 3.5 per cent) to within the RBA’s target band of 2 and 3 per cent. Second, the federal government is inherently financially constrained—that is, much like a household, the government cannot sustainably spend beyond its means because its debt must be repaid at interest.

Neither withstands serious scrutiny. On the first point, austerity can only be an effective (albeit blunt) tool against rising inflation if inflationary pressures are domestically produced (for example, through an ‘overheated’ economy that is operating above its productive capacity). A quick look at Australia’s high labour underutilisation rate—currently 10.8 per cent and rising—reveals an economy operating well below capacity. As has been routinely pointed out, the bulk of Australia’s inflationary pressures stem from supply shocks occurring overseas. In this context, disciplining the spending power of households is more about increasing un/underemployment to attack workers’ bargaining power—a longstanding employer demand—than reducing inflation.

On the question of ‘national debt’, neoliberals rely wholly on the assumption that the Australian federal government must borrow money to fund a deficit budget, principally by selling interest-yielding government bonds to private banks and financial institutions. This is patently false. While it is true that successive Australian governments have, in line with neoliberal dictates, sold bonds to fund deficits (paying out huge sums to service these bonds in the process), this is a product of ideology rather than necessity. Australia, as a currency-issuing government, is self-evidently not dependent on revenue or borrowing for spending Australian dollars. This was proven during the COVID-19 pandemic when, faced with a shortfall of funds obtained from the private bond market, the government-owned RBA bought up $281 billion worth of government bonds to ‘fund’ the government’s deficit spending.

Unmooring deficit spending from the neoliberal obsession with government borrowing has profound implications. Put simply, it reveals how the federal government can always afford goods and services (and debt liabilities) for sale in Australian dollars. This does not mean that there are not significant barriers confronting policymakers—it is just that finding the money is not one of them. A recent article by Shireen Morris and Matthew Crocker put it this way: ‘Avoidance of inflation is thus the key factor constraining a monetarily sovereign government’s responsible spending, not its capacity to pay’. Under this framework, government decisions that prioritise reducing the budget deficit over meeting social and environmental needs are always political choices.

This point was hammered home in a 2025 report by heterodox economics professors Bill Mitchell and Martin Watts on eliminating involuntary unemployment in Australia. While the report put the initial annual cost of this ‘Job Guarantee’ policy at $24.8 billion (equivalent to 0.45 per cent of GDP), the authors were quick to point out that this outlay was not inherently inflationary. Starting from the foundational observation that ‘a currency-issuing government can purchase whatever goods and services that are for sale in its own currency including all unemployed labour’, the authors concluded that:

in general, there cannot be inflationary pressures arising from a policy that sees the Government offering a fixed wage to any labour that is unwanted by other employers.

The report highlights a fundamental economic truth which neoliberals will never acknowledge: the real constraints confronting policymakers relate to the real resource and ecological limits to what can be produced and consumed.

This heterodox critique of austerity has been largely absent from the mainstream debate. In fact, following the conservative assault on Labor’s budget, many progressive commentators rushed to its defence. McKell Institute chief economist Allison Pennington praised Labor’s budget for ‘reclaiming the necessary and important process of civilising employment in Australia’. ACTU President Michele O’Neil similarly claimed that the tax changes would ‘rebalance the scales’ in favour of everyday workers and young people. ‘Labor’s fifth budget’, The Guardian editorialised, ‘will do what it says on the tin: it will benefit the young and the poor at the expense of the older and the rich’. While some progressive figures made pointed criticisms, these have focused on specific policy failures, such as Labor’s refusal to impose a higher tax on fossil fuels, the gutting of the NDIS and the meek efforts made to address the housing crisis. Labor’s deeply entrenched commitment to austerity has escaped meaningful scrutiny.

This is not a one-off. Ever since the rise of ‘economic rationalism’ in the mid-1970s, the Australian Left has shown little interest in seriously challenging Canberra’s obsession with balancing the budget. From the 1980s onward, acceptance of austerity politics became dominant not only in the Labor Party and the union movement but also across other mainstream progressive groups and organisations. Today, this history is reflected in the alarming number of so-called progressives willing to reinforce the neoliberal mantra of deficit fetishism. ‘This is a government’, wrote Crikey political editor Bernard Keane, ‘addicted to spending at a higher level than any previous government on a sustained basis’. (In fact, as a percentage of GDP the Albanese government’s average budget deficit [0.35 per cent] sits well below Australia’s 50-year average [0.9 per cent]). For Keane, Labor’s ‘deregulatory work’ and ‘NDIS savings’ are ‘steps in the right direction’. The Australian Institute and the Greens’ high-profile campaign calling on government to introduce a 25 per cent tax on gas exports ‘to fund essential services’ similarly plays into neoliberal framing.

Such toothless progressivism is not suited to these times. With the combined vote of the two major parties polling at below 50 per cent for the first time, the current political order is fracturing. Decades of austerity, it appears, have taken their toll. Whether Australia lurches towards an ultra-nationalist variant of neoliberalism—as we have seen elsewhere—remains to be seen. Much will depend on the degree to which the Left is willing to reckon with the mistakes of the past.