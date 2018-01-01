Categorised in:
Arena journal no.49/50
2018: Religion in a Secular Age? The Struggle for Meaning in an Abstracted World
Contents
|Title
|Author
|Page
|Introduction
|
Whither Religion in a World of Compounding Crises?
|Stephen Ames, Ian Barns, John Hinkson, Paul James and Gordon Preece
|1
|Part I (a) – Religion from a ‘Constitutive Levels’ Perspective
|
Can Transcendence Have a Social Meaning?
|John Hinkson
|23
|
What Does It Mean Ontologically to Be Religious?
|Paul James
|56
|
As Revelation and Reason Founder: A Way into the Future?
|Geoff Sharp
|101
|Part I (b) – Religion from a Theological Perspective
|
Can We Re-imagine a Good Society after Neoliberalism?
|Ian Barns
|122
|
Can We Live ‘in but not of’ the Immanent Frame?
|Stephen Ames
|169
|
Where Is the Sacred Imaginary in these Secular Times?
|Gordon Preece
|204
|Part II
|
Introduction to Part II
|John Hinkson
|251
|
The Natural World and After…
|Geoff Sharp
|253
|Notes on Contributors
|352