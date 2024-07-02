Issue #18: Reconstituting Politics: Out Now…!

In this issue of Arena, we call people to arms against arms, with a push back against the push to war, an expose on AI drones in Gaza, and the military in our schools. The politics of place in Fiji has returned Rambuka, and the melancholy right is back in Portugal. Our special section digs deeper, at a time when left theory is in disarray, and insists on a rethinking of the politics of class, intellectuals and radical possibility. There’s the best short explanation to date of the philosophy of Badiou, degrowth politics debated, and a critical account of the new ‘class conservatives’ in the US, with reviews of blak art in the Biennale, All of Us Strangers and the impossibly real Barron Field, Australia’s first and worst poet, and terra nullius pioneer, and a recall of the glory days of Oz 70s film co-ops.

