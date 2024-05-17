From the river to the sea, the world is becoming the Gaza laboratory

What the policing of a slogan tells us about the transformation of politics and the world

The comparison between Israel’s destruction of Gaza and the Vietnam war are obvious, with a dominant power subjecting a surrounded people with high-tech weaponry. But it’s worth noting what has changed in the half-century between. In the latter protest, it was quite acceptable for protestors, or a minority of such, to call for the victory of North Vietnamese forces, for revolution at home. Indeed, though there was no great groundswell of support for the Palestinian cause in Australia at the time, those who did support it could voice support amid a fairly bloody global terror campaign that the Palestinian movement was running at the time. What has occurred since, such that the Zionist lobby, its right wing supporters and the Australian state feels it must mobilise not merely against slogans, words, but against the mere interpretation of them?

The slogan, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ very obviously has multiple interpretations; from the destruction of Israel and its population, to the mere abolition of the apartheid state itself, to the notion that Palestinians will get out from under Israeli rule in some unspecified way. The sheer interpretive and imputative labour going into defining, policing and sequestering the use of the phrase is extraordinary. The slogan has become a tiny little textual Gaza strip, occupied by an army of authorised interpretation.

First, its most extreme possible meaning – pushing the Jews into the sea – is attached to one political meaning, abolishing Israel as it is, for a multifaith Palestinian state. The anti-Zionist argument is then held to be a necessarily antisemitic one. The second move is to attach the denotation of the phrase to its connotations. Because it has also been used by those who have used terrorism in pursuit of their ends, their actions are somehow held to attach to the meaning of the phrase by any other user and in any other context. This is a new claim about public discourse, developed in this instance by the Zionist lobby, perhaps as something of an ambit claim. Perhaps even they were surprised at how uncomplainingly the one-time ‘free speech’ right took it up, and how willing a Labor government was to then put some state heft behind it.

Consider the reversed situation during the Vietnam war. You couldn’t say ‘fuck’ on a theatre stage, and raids and prosecutions occurred when people tried to do so, but you could make the political proposition that an army our own soldiers were fighting should prevail. In fact, you could, and people did, raise money to help such enemies. Now pro-Palestine marchers pass bus stops in which government-run anti-HIV ads feature men talking about how they fuck, chanting a geopolitical opinion that the government may well ban. What has occurred?

The simplest way to put it is that these forms of control and permission have changed because the relationship between words, things and persons has changed. The world of the 70s was still, though under transformation, an industrial society, class-dominated in which the state policed bodies, movements, externalities. Words were policed by their direct meaning: calls to revolution, sexual explicitness etc.

The transformation to a knowledge/information society undercut the class struggle with a different form of economic process and value, despatialised sociality, and atomised subjective existence. The left, through the 1980s, became increasingly focused on the politics of words not things, and their sexist, racist etc content and shaping. The state became increasingly focused on managing subjectivity and affect, through schools, hospitals etc.

In the 2000s and 2010s, these crossed over. The left and progressives became increasingly focused on subjective hurt and trauma as a form of social violence. The state became increasingly concerned with policing speech and image based on its possible interpretations as to implicit hate, racism etc. The right made great capital of this fusion (which occurred in part because the young left of the 1980s and 1990s had now become significant parts of the state). With the Gaza campaign, the moral urgency in the face of what we are being asked to consent to has been a catalyst for re-establishing solidarity and politics around shared space and purpose. Unable to replicate that, the Zionist lobby has pushed the state to apply coercion against a social movement it cannot match.

The Zionist lobby has no difficulty deploying what amount to accusations of thoughtcrime, because Jewish community peak bodies never adopted the right-wing free speech mantra. In Australia they lobbied hard for the retention of 18C laws, which give the scope to ban or penalise speech, depending, in part on how such speech was interpreted by the hearer or reader. The right launched a vast campaign against this. Now the right have traded away their free speech mantle and happily become the word police.

For Israel and the Zionist lobby, whatever incidental successes it achieves from such a hard-press campaign, it undermines a wider notion that its Gaza operation has an ultimate moral legitimacy. The recourse to the state ultimately demonstrates the lack of any social base to draw on. Treating slogans not as an argument to be replied to, but as a contagion to be wiped out, it simultaneously claims to be representing the West in Gaza, while at the same time introducing a totalitarian political approach into what remains of the liberal, pluralist public spheres it purports to be representing. This surely makes it obvious that the left should repudiate such notions of ‘connoted speech’ as harm, often deployed in debates such as gender identity, to describe oppositional argument as hate speech. Such conduct supplied Zionists with ammunition as effectively as Joe Biden has.

More specifically we can see in Australia how this process – war abroad, discursive regulation at home – will be used, as we move deeper into the heart of the AUKUS arrangement, and begin to relinquish the sovereignty of our defence command to US command and interoperability. Dissent over this, or over the situations it gets us into, propositions regarding our national conduct will increasingly come under the heading of ‘social cohesion’. That the Albanese government has even entertained the Zionist lobby proposition about ‘crimes of implication’ in a phrase, let alone, as it has, dived enthusiastically into them, shows the future course. Management of the sovereign interior to the end of ‘social cohesion’ and implied consent will be subordinated to projection of power in the exterior, and the discursive public sphere will be subordinated to the managed interior. It is the Gaza laboratory writ large, as both cause and pretext to reshape the public life of the West.