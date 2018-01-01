Foundation Arena Articles: Simon Cooper

From Arena Journal issue 29/30, 2008. PDF, 135 KB.

The Limits of Latour and Actor Network Theory

The increasing scope and rate of techno-scientific innovation threatens

to disrupt some of our fundamental categories of experience. How

we understand ourselves and our bodies, our relation to the

environment and other realms of the non-human, is changing with

respect to processes like genetic engineering, cloning and organ

transplantation…