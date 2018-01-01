Categorised in:
Foundation Arena Articles: Simon Cooper
Article by Simon Cooper from ARENA journal no. 29/30, 2008: Regulating Hybrid Monsters? The Limits of Latour and Actor Network Theory
Regulating Hybrid Monsters?
From Arena Journal issue 29/30, 2008. PDF, 135 KB.
The Limits of Latour and Actor Network Theory
The increasing scope and rate of techno-scientific innovation threatens
to disrupt some of our fundamental categories of experience. How
we understand ourselves and our bodies, our relation to the
environment and other realms of the non-human, is changing with
respect to processes like genetic engineering, cloning and organ
transplantation…
Leave a Reply