31 Dec 2021

Meta-Facebook: The Quest for the Infinite Office

Timothy Erik Ström, 30 Oct 2021

Zuckerberg describes the metaverse as ‘an embodied internet’. In this, he could not be more wrong: the metaverse is precisely about deepening the forces of disembodiment.

