Zuckerberg describes the metaverse as ‘an embodied internet’. In this, he could not be more wrong: the metaverse is precisely about deepening the forces of disembodiment.

UB (Youbi Lee) is a visual artist and live arts coordinator. She works in many different forms of art; such as printmaking, digital media, performance, installation and participatory arts. You can find some of her works at ubtopia.net

