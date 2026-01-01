Dwelling On This Place

Housing policy based on simple supply and demand cannot recognise changing ideas of dwelling. A deeper approach is needed.

We are of and in the world. We are not pure spirit. The fear that takes hold of the masses comes from the feeling that something essential is being definitively lost, a relationship to places and reality is disappearing, dissolving, evaporating. Paul Virilio

From 1 July 2027, properties bought after 7:30pm on Budget Night 2026 will no longer benefit from negative gearing, and the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount will be removed, excluding new builds. With the aim of lowering investor demand for existing dwellings, Labor hopes to help an additional 75,000 Australians buy a home over the next decade.

Housing in Australia is inseparable from ideas of personal and national identity, which has undeniably been one of progress or ‘aspiration’.But aspiration is a shifting thing. During budget night, one ABC reporter described the policy change as catching up to a changing definition of the term ‘aspirational’:

At the turn of the twenty-first century, during the peak of the Howard era, it described Australians who wanted to put their kids into private school and university, and to build their wealth by getting an investment property or two…Today, aspiration means something humbler; millions of younger Australians simply aspire to own a home one day, to have some shelter.

Any such shift has occurred with little awareness of it. It is a passage from the expectation of house and garden as the destination of the great majority to a policy environment in which housing is pursued in any way possible. Is it true to say that the aspiration to housing among young people today has reduced to merely seeking shelter? What other notions of housing have died, shifted or emerged?

In a home-owning society like Australia, where housing is also a dominant wealth-building system, a structural contradiction exists between a societal aim of affordable housing, particularly for first home buyers, and home-owning households who rely on housing wealth increasing over time. Governments have the job of maintaining a balance, and as such, the policy pendulum now seems to swing between the two conflicting objectives.

But there is a third consideration, which is often excluded from the debate and discussion on housing’s future. That is the idea of the house as ‘dwelling’—not as merely shelter, or as asset, but as the central location where everyday life unfolds. The experience of the house/home is shaped by multiple concentric spheres of influence—the household, which can vary by type, stage of family cycle, socioeconomic status and other factors; dwelling structure, which includes form, size, condition and facilities; and the locality, which presents different social characteristics, community attributes, transport and amenities and so on. Moreover, at the structural level there is also the relationship between households and larger institutions and organisations. It is clear on minimal reflection that, for example, the balance of apartments and detached homes can have profound impacts on the level of public and private space, transport modes, domestic duties and concepts of social interaction and interdependence, and hence the social organisation of everyday life.

There can be little doubt that the crisis in affordability has shifted the meaning of housing. As shown in Figure 1, the proportion of mortgage-holding households of persons aged 35‒49 spending more than 30 per cent of disposable income on housing has increased from 15.8 per cent in 1984 to 50.9 per cent in 2024‒25.

Figure 1: Proportion of mortgage-holding households spending more than 30% of disposable income on housing, by household type, 1984 to 2024‒2025. Source: AIHW, 2025

Housing is not only something that people need to spend money on. It is also something they like to spend their money on, and the ‘proportion of household income spent on housing costs’ metric does not consider that households may choose to spend greater than 30 per cent of their income on housing. As incomes rise, households tend to move to a bigger home, move to a better location or reduce the number of people per household. Similarly, in the rental market, where the same factors operate, while it is often assumed that with enough new housing overall rents will fall as a share of income, the rent-to-income ratio has remained flat for many decades.

Trends in housing affordability, as well as broader cost-of-living challenges, are attributed to the decline in home ownership, particularly among young people. From 1971 to 2021, home ownership rates declined from 57 per cent to 43 per cent for 25 to 35-year-olds, 71 per cent to 61 per cent for 35 to 44-year-olds, and 76 per cent to 70 per cent for 45 to 54-year-olds.

Research undertaken by the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) comparing home ownership rates between those born in the 1950s and those born in the 1980s in Australia shows that as younger groups of people grow older, they are less likely to ‘catch up’ and buy a home. This raises further concerns around a future rise in poverty among older renters on lower incomes who don’t have sufficient savings or superannuation. This is especially pertinent considering the very limited availability of social housing across Australia.

Has home ownership become less about belonging to a place and more about securing one’s position within an increasingly uncertain economy and world?

Housing, markets and time

The ideal, well-functioning housing market should allocate new housing to those who value it most, according to the principles of equality of opportunity and access. But markets will tend to allocate temporally, that is, when new housing is valued the most. So, there is typically an enormous pool of projects approved in the planning system. Yet even if a project is feasible and has planning approval, it may be (and often is) delayed into the future. Property owners and developers are more likely to delay sales rather than decrease prices when buying slows, so projects will be brought forward during a boom. This is arguably the very opposite of a housing system based on an expanded notion of social and personal flourishing and home as dwelling, as building and supply respond to time and regulation shifts. Other than speeding up the planning approvals process, another dominant supply-side housing policy suggestion is to allow for higher housing densities to increase the rate at which new housing is produced. However, at any given density level (dwelling units per area, based on planning regulations), developers will tend to adjust the number of projects to meet a rate of production that maximises their returns. Only increasing the rate of new dwelling production (as opposed to dwellings per area) can affect the overall price level of housing (under constant demand), which planning rules cannot regulate. Still, developers continue to lobby for fast-tracking of approvals, tax breaks and highly contested rezonings under the banner of ‘making housing more affordable’.

Then social importance of home?

But while statistics and models can be chosen and adapted to tell a compelling story, housing markets are in fact more complex than any other, and we know much less about how they operate than is insinuated by the majority of commentators, economists and politicians. Most housing research ignores the social impetus of home and neglects broader sociological phenomena. It also relies on the overly simplified economic concepts of supply and demand. I have used the conventional terms ‘supply’ and ‘demand’ to describe the different directional forces of proposed policy approaches. But simplified notions of supply and demand have limited applicability for housing markets because housing is a unique arena in which a mutual understanding of social life is established. The concept of equilibrium should therefore be inseparable from the social purpose assigned to housing, and the Australian housing system is more than the mechanics of supply and demand. It is about understanding the social ideals that underpin them. The concept of home is deeply emotional. Home is the main place where formative experiences occur in one’s childhood years. It is the representative location of one’s private world, and it is inextricably linked to concepts of success and security. Housing perceptions and choices are undoubtedly highly susceptible to emotional influence.

So, a house is a physical and concrete representation of security; a symbol within a dominant mythology—‘the pursuit of the good life’, characterised by the steady accumulation of wealth over time and the creation of material stability for one’s family, reinforced by structures of family, kin, neighbourhood and nation within common traditions and social norms. It is significant, for example, that the caricature of John Howard as the man behind the white picket fence was for one social group a condemnation of his attitudes, while for others it was an affirmation of them and his intent to restore a ‘comfortable and relaxed’ way of life.

Historically, the combination of the possibility of upward mobility and the anchoring effect of fixed cultural forms provided a balanced sense of security, and hope. This was possible within a more homogenous social milieu, where adherence to certain behaviours and institutions— the more fixed life of neighbourhood structures, work and gender roles, and shared cultural objects and images—tended to guarantee access to experiences, relationships and a communally supported sense of purpose that provided spiritual fulfilment, meaning and value in life.

Deep changes in these socio-material and cultural structures have occurred with the rising dominance of values like transgression, fluidity and individuality above more parochial, traditional and collective life forms. Additionally, the reduction of face-to-face social relations through widespread technological changes in communication and work has pushed the world into an era of ‘real time’, where social life depends less and less on the co-presence of individuals in physical space and more on real-time connectivity.

With the rise of de-spatialised interaction, are people, especially younger people, rejecting the immobility of buildings and cities and, with it, traditional housing economics, which assumes the goals of proximity (to work, family, amenity) and embeddedness in place?

Fast digital communication and the decline of real-life interaction necessitate the physical stillness of people. Given this, people will still need physical dwellings, even if demand becomes detached from place. What we have, therefore, is a housing policy landscape that, at least on the surface, is driven by the ‘Australian dream’, with some elements of it remaining (such as the desire for shelter and for wealth accumulation through a fixed dwelling) while others are now in question, such as stability of place and family, which have been replaced by less anchored community and social relations.

Is it possible, then, that perceptions of crisis and intergenerational inequality around housing are a response to the ungrounding of more traditional ways of life that have manifested physically in and around the home, and are part of a struggle to return to a more concrete, face-to-face existence? Should housing policy cleave to these ideals or seek to conform to that cultural shift, and eliminate anachronistic policies that are responding to a now-vanished world?

If it is so that contemporary anxieties in large part stem from the feeling that our relationships to places, reality and each other are dissolving, it is likely that the question of housing in Australia is about more than affordability and supply. For many Australians, a home is becoming less the centre of a settled life and more a temporary waypoint within an increasingly mobile existence. Housing policy may be able to influence prices, supply and access, but it is far less capable of restoring the social conditions that made housing a more meaningful and significant part of broader social life. It is as yet unclear, as social conditions continue to change, what kinds of worlds and forms of life our dwellings might make possible in the future.