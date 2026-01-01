Diderot’s Shout: On AI, signs and apocalypse

There is a famous story, possibly apocryphal or misattributed, that English lecturers love to tell, about literary form. Many English students have to read Samuel Richardson’s Pamela, widely seen as the first modern novel, the tale of a poor servant girl, threatened at every turn. When it came out, the philosophe Diderot is recorded as reading it and crying out at one cliffhanger moment, ‘he’s in the cupboard! He’s in the cupboard!’ The eighteenth century had seen a vast expansion of print and book circulation, and the novel was a new form arising from it. This new visceral form of prose was so immediate as to be overpowering, even though most of today’s students find it monumentally boring.

The story is a useful reminder in our era, when there is entirely justified widespread disquiet about the effects of the digital world on education, sociality, subjectivity and more.

Something has happened with the rise of these all-encompassing new technologies. But the temptation of a culture whose public life was anchored in book and print is to treat all that has gone before as ‘normal’ and fully rational, and all that has come since as pure distortion of a natural social form.

This is what we are dealing with, in the incredulity expressed by many towards increasing warnings of the vastly destructive, and possibly annihilatory effects of AI. Libertarians, liberals and Marxists alike, for their own purposes, which stubbornly insists that humanity has some special protection from its own creations. The impulse that powers that is the necessary optimism of life. But it pours into a framework bound by the worlds of print and mechanics, the world prior to the splitting of the atom, the making of a bomb, and then of an H-bomb arsenal that we know can destroy human life on Earth. With that science came cybernetics, split from the same atom, and the plugging in of mechanical computation to electricity. With Moore’s law whirring away for decades, signs, as ones and zeros, have raced past us, to acquire what we are told, by multiple experts, is autonomous capacity. But how can we deal with the hard-to-shake strangeness of this occurring now, to us? Are the anti-doomsayers right? Is this just another appearance of the apocalypse?

But we will understand this better if we understand that the sign, from the emergence of writing onwards, has always done this. Writing, then print, then the digital sign, make possible fundamentally new forms and material levels of human interchange and action, and each carries with it both the potential for human ‘liberation’ from confined ways of life, as well as the abduction of the fully human, which is realised in face-to-face presence. Writing makes possible the emergence of the great religions, of God and philosophy, which allows humanity to envisage the good life on earth, while also enslaving us to empires and notions of cosmic damnation. Print makes possible modern reflective secularism, politics and material human collective liberation, while also creating the scientific means for applying human enslavement and living hells on a vast scale. It is intellectuals—from priests to theorists—who first master and are mastered by these new forms of being human together, and intellectuals who are currently struggling most painfully with the Janus-faced and contradictory character of the transformation.

Just as writing allowed us to stand back from the immediate and given, and print allowed us to question the truths created by writing, so too digital culture is dissolving existing states taken as realities, opening up space for new forms of collective self-realisation and understanding. But if it has that in common with prior dominant forms of interchange and co-operation, they also have in common with it an arrow towards nihilism and dissolution, their rule emptying out the collectively embodied, the face-to-face, and the socially grounded. Thus, though the digital, as the most recent stage, is the most quantitatively supercharged, it is part of the one transhistorical process, manifesting in different ways. Diderot’s shout, the voice of the Gods in the desert, are all examples of this process.

Many intellectuals, watching in horror the dissolution of the book culture on which their lives were made, nevertheless cannot bring themselves to join the simplistic damnation of digital culture, because their orientation, through print culture, has always been to the abstracted, decontextualised, fragmented, transgressive and revolutionary values that digital culture now offers. Diderot, who saw himself as the most uncompromisingly forensic and materialist of the philosophes, was thus more capable of being abducted by the world of signs.

What is demanded of intellectuals now is to genuinely be able to stand back from its multiply abstracted modes of interchange, the worlds they usher into being, and the degree to which these come to be taken for granted as natural human form. That, in turn, demands a more radical reconception of how we must change the way we live to retain what allows us to reflect on the human condition, while also restoring its fullness. The alternative is an equally unpalatable choice: either an empty libertarianism that opposes the immediate restraint of technical forces undermining social life, or a steadily advancing authoritarianism/totalitarianism aimed at all manner of interchange and self-expression. This will be done by the governing Right in the name of traditional society, threatened at every turn, and proper authority, and by the governing Left in the name of sensible social democratic regulation for the common good. The politics of the old world becomes mere branding for a common mobilisation of forces, both socially necessary and repressive at the same time. If we survive the narrow passage of the human essence that we now face, we will be in the long die-out of Diderot’s shout for quite some time to come.