Dear Straits

Control of Hormuz is Iran’s real gain in the United States’ lost war, as geopolitics makes a return.

Iran’s real gain

After six months, with many thousands of munitions being dropped and dozens of statements from President Trump that the war in Iran is almost over, the conflict has remained active, with occasional periods of relief during fragile ‘ceasefire’ periods. If the bombs aren’t falling as you read this, they may well be again tomorrow.

It has been clear for some time that no long-term strategic objectives have been achieved by the US‒Israeli coalition. On the contrary, the Iranian regime is not only surviving but indeed is thriving in a conflict environment where it is now moving its focus away from avoiding collapse and towards extracting concessions. Although the conflict is widely recognised as a complete failure for the United States, the long-term ramifications of Iran’s emerging strategic position are yet to be realised by most people.

So the question keeps arising: why enter such a conflict in the first place? This war wouldn’t have started had it not been for a US president who was ostensibly anti-war and campaigned heavily on that platform. Unlike previous American interventions in the Middle East, there was very little effort put into making a case to the American people and the international community at large for why such a conflict was necessary.

This may explain why Iran has become the first modern war that the United States has entered with a net unfavourability rating from its own population. Despite the horrific legacies that the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam have left, all of these conflicts enjoyed a large to overwhelming level of support from Americans, as well as a large network of allies throughout much of the Western world. Gallup polling found that the war in Afghanistan enjoyed 90 per cent support at its height shortly after the September 11th attacks. Even the Iraq war, which was far more divisive from its outset, still had a majority of support from both major parties and a 66 per cent favourability rating overall, according to Pew Research Centre. These numbers stand in stark contrast with the Iran war, which a Quinnipiac poll in early March of this year found had only 40 per cent approval among registered voters; that support has only declined in the following months. Additionally, the lack of support from even the most loyal American allies raises serious questions about whether the United States has lost the ability to form large military coalitions.

The US intelligence community has understood the risks of this kind of war for decades. Iran is a massive nation of over 90 million people, and while it cannot match the overwhelming capability of the American war machine, its ability to use asymmetric tactics to disrupt regional stability and international shipping has made it an adversary that dissuaded previous presidents from engaging it in a war of this magnitude. The foreign policy establishment across the board recommended against this war; however Trump chose to greenlight an air campaign despite this.

According to a New York Times report published in early April, Bibi Netanyahu went to the White House and argued that the Iranian regime was in a critically weak position and that the United States and Israel could disable the Iranian ballistic missile and nuclear program and even achieve regime change. The report claims that even within the administration there was deep scepticism about Netanyahu’s plans. Trump, however, was convinced that this would be a short, successful operation.

The report may explain how the war was sold to Trump, but we need to understand how Trump sold the war to the American people, or at least how he tried to sell it. In his own words, ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple—you don’t have to go too deep into it. They just can’t have a nuclear weapon.’ Despite the president’s wishes, we should go a little deeper. The supposed nuclear threat has become a pretext for a conflict that has already taken thousands of innocent lives. The notion of preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons is a powerful image for war PR. But is it really a pressing security concern? Numerous commentators would say it is not. American international relations scholar John Mearsheimer argued, most recently in April on his Substack, that rather than posing a threat, Iran possessing a nuclear deterrent would help foster balance and stability in the region. On C-SPAN, Ann Coulter, who has been a key figure in the MAGA movement for the past decade, has decried this war on similar grounds, highlighting the Israeli nuclear stockpile as a key reason why the Iranians would never use such weapons in an offensive capacity.

One could go further and say that the nuclear weapons focus is something of a farce. Trump’s focus on nuclear weapons stems not from an understanding of nuclear weapons and their real effect on geopolitics, but rather an intuitive fear that allowing an authoritarian, extremist regime to possess a scary capability necessarily means that something bad is going to happen. Since the Soviet Union acquired nuclear weapons in 1949, mutually assured destruction has consistently prevented conflict between nuclear-armed states and the taboo around using these weapons has only grown stronger since the end of the Cold War. In the event that Iran developed such a capability, it would be subject to the same dilemma as every other nuclear state: that is, to use a nuclear weapon would ultimately be national suicide. As such, they are useful only for deterring conflict.

A nuclear-armed Iran is certainly not an existential threat to the world. However, this war has given Iran something more immediately powerful. Prior to 2026, Iran had never fully closed the Strait of Hormuz. Threats have been made but never materialised due to the risk of a US military response. Now, the United States and Israel have chosen to initiate conflict and, as a result, placed Iran in a position where it had no choice but to hazardise the vital strategic chokepoint as a way of stalling global energy markets as leverage. This was not only to cease hostilities but also a pretext for future negotiations. Iran has not only battle-tested this strategy, but has also survived and driven dramatic increases in global oil and fertiliser prices. Unlike a nuclear weapon, which will only invite a nuclear response, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been far easier to weaponise as a means of strangling the global economy for leverage, concessions and the projection of power. This conflict has opened a Pandora’s box beyond the nuclear threat. It has returned high-stakes geopolitics to the centre of global affairs, and set a precedent for this kind of behaviour. While attention was focused on the most recent developments in weaponry, the Iran ‘war’ has reminded us that nation-states exist in the brute facts of the world: seas, oceans, rivers, land. The great powers ignore this at their peril. And ours.