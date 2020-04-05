Arena no. 4 is available now!

In our end-of-year issue, writers consider a world after COVID-19. Dare we look to a world remade—a world beyond a ‘new normal’? De-commodified housing models and grassroots ideas for communities and local councils are grounds for hope. Australia’s relationship with China, and the injustices wrought at Juukan Gorge, call for caution. A Pluriversal New Deal and a reimagined, environmentally informed understanding of the land and farming offer expansive ideas for a way forward.
Editorial, Arena no. 4: Post-Trump Fantasies
Dec 2020 While an America oriented to international climate agreements will make an important contribution, ‘Me? A socialist?’ Biden is not very likely to understand or seek to basically reform the hyper-destructive forces of contemporary capitalism.
