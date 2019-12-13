Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 163

Magazine contents page

Published: 13 Dec 2019

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
NEW ARENA RISING…Alison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC4
Chips Mackinolty
COMMENTARY
THE UNIVERSITY EATS ITS OWNGerd Schröder-Turk and academic freedomSimon Cooper5
TURKEY IN SYRIAThe Kurds, the Russians, and democracy in TurkeyChristopher Houston7
IN THE NATIONAL INTEREST?The Morrison government’s foreign policyAllan Behm9
CARBON LEAKAGE AND CREATIVE ACCOUNTINGReassessing Australia’s emissions profileKaj Löfgren11
THE HYBRID HOMESmart devices and surveillance in everyday lifeZiying Meng13
FEATURES
THREE SHOTSThe death of Kumanjayi Walker—the Northern Territory as
police state		Melinda Hinkson and Thalia Anthony16
INDIGENOUS LIVES MATTERThe broken NT legal system, ‘disremembering’, and the
Indigenous struggle		John B. Lawrence22
WHITE HOUSE VS DEEP STATETrump, Clinton and the US national-security establishmentScott Burchill25
REGIONAL INFERNOThe turbulent state of the Middle EastAmin Saikal29
DATA-DRIVEN DEMOCRACYA parallel to the Cambridge Analytica scandalTimothy Erik Ström32
ALAN ROBERTS PRIZE ESSAYS
RESISTING THE CLIMATE LEVIATHANEmergency climate politics and the state of exceptionAngie Sassano36
‘BETTER A ROBOT THAN A REAL CHILD’The spurious logics used to justify child sex dollsCaitlin Roper40
COMMON TOUCH
READ MY ‘I’Mark Furlong15
THIRTY YEARS ON…
AN AUSTRALIAN NARRATIVEArena Magazine’s Australia: the past thirty yearsGuy Rundle44
ARENA ESSAY
SOCIAL AGENCY AND THE
ANTHROPOCENEHigh-tech science as bearer of the Anthropocene		John Hinkson48
REVIEWS
PRIVILEGED IMAGESJoanna Hogg’s The SouvenirValerie Krips54
REDUCTION TO MEMEAaron Bastani’s Fully Automated Luxury CommunismGuy Rundle55
TIME AND MEMORY
Rachel Buchanan’s Ko Taranaki Te Maunga		Kirsty Gover57
ARE WE ALL KEYNESIANS (AGAIN) NOW?
Geoff Mann’s In the Long Run We Are All Dead		Sam Quigley58
FINDING A WAY FORWARD
Geoff Robinson’s Being Left Wing in Australia		Elizabeth Humphrys60
GESTATION FOR ALL GENDERS?
Sophie Lewis’s Full Surrogacy Now		Alison Caddick61
POETRY
THE PROPER TRUTHBarry Hill31
OPPOSITIONAL STANCEJohn Zedolik39
AT THE GRAVE OF ANTONIO MACHADOBN Oakman52
FINISTERRE53
SCREWTAPE REDUX: A DEVIL’S VAUNTRobert DiNapoli59
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

