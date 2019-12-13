Categorised in:
Arena Magazine no. 163
Published: 13 Dec 2019
|EDITORIAL
|NEW ARENA RISING…
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|THE UNIVERSITY EATS ITS OWNGerd Schröder-Turk and academic freedom
|5
|TURKEY IN SYRIAThe Kurds, the Russians, and democracy in Turkey
|7
|IN THE NATIONAL INTEREST?The Morrison government’s foreign policy
|9
|CARBON LEAKAGE AND CREATIVE ACCOUNTINGReassessing Australia’s emissions profile
|11
|THE HYBRID HOMESmart devices and surveillance in everyday life
|13
|FEATURES
|THREE SHOTSThe death of Kumanjayi Walker—the Northern Territory as
police state
|16
|INDIGENOUS LIVES MATTERThe broken NT legal system, ‘disremembering’, and the
Indigenous struggle
|22
|WHITE HOUSE VS DEEP STATETrump, Clinton and the US national-security establishment
|25
|REGIONAL INFERNOThe turbulent state of the Middle East
|29
|DATA-DRIVEN DEMOCRACYA parallel to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
|32
|ALAN ROBERTS PRIZE ESSAYS
|RESISTING THE CLIMATE LEVIATHANEmergency climate politics and the state of exception
|36
|‘BETTER A ROBOT THAN A REAL CHILD’The spurious logics used to justify child sex dolls
|40
|COMMON TOUCH
|READ MY ‘I’
|15
|THIRTY YEARS ON…
|AN AUSTRALIAN NARRATIVEArena Magazine’s Australia: the past thirty years
|44
|ARENA ESSAY
|SOCIAL AGENCY AND THE
ANTHROPOCENEHigh-tech science as bearer of the Anthropocene
|48
|REVIEWS
|PRIVILEGED IMAGESJoanna Hogg’s The Souvenir
|54
|REDUCTION TO MEMEAaron Bastani’s Fully Automated Luxury Communism
|55
|TIME AND MEMORY
Rachel Buchanan’s Ko Taranaki Te Maunga
|57
|ARE WE ALL KEYNESIANS (AGAIN) NOW?
Geoff Mann’s In the Long Run We Are All Dead
|58
|FINDING A WAY FORWARD
Geoff Robinson’s Being Left Wing in Australia
|60
|GESTATION FOR ALL GENDERS?
Sophie Lewis’s Full Surrogacy Now
|61
|POETRY
|THE PROPER TRUTH
|31
|OPPOSITIONAL STANCE
|39
|AT THE GRAVE OF ANTONIO MACHADO
|52
|FINISTERRE
|53
|SCREWTAPE REDUX: A DEVIL’S VAUNT
|59
|CARTOONS
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
