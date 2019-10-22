Categorised in:
Arena Magazine no. 162
Magazine contents page
Published: 22 Oct 2019
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|WHAT GRETA MEANS
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|ASSANGE BEHIND BARSA visit to Belmarsh maximum-security prison
|5
|GOING NEGATIVENegative interest rates and the slow crisis of capitalism
|7
|WE ARE NOT MONKEYS!As Indonesian brutality intensifies, the Papuan struggle for independence reaches a crisis
|9
|‘IF WE DON’T DIG IT UP, SOMEONE ELSE WILL’Australia’s big climate lie exposed
|11
|REPLY
|INDIGENOUS INSTITUTIONAL EXCLUSIONA reply to Humphrey McQueen
|13
|FEATURES
|SECRETS, LIES AND OILThe background to the Witness K and Bernard Collaery cases
|15
|NUCLEAR PROMISESBack on the political agenda in Australia, but for what benefit?
|19
|INDIGENOUS RIGHTS AND FRESHWATER IN NEW ZEALANDTesting treaty obligations against agricultural damage
|23
|MINING THE DEEP SEAStories for suckers, and corporate capture of the UN
|31
|LIQUID HOUSINGHow the purpose of housing and the community-housing
sector are being deformed
|34
|VISUAL ESSAY
|DEEP NORTH 2013–19
|26
|ALAN ROBERTS PRIZE ESSAYS
|THE CARS THAT ATE PARISComplicity with our own destruction: can we break out of our cultural dependencies?
|37
|ENCOUNTERS WITH NUCLEAR SPACE AND TIMEExperiencing the uncanny nuclear
|42
|REFLECTION
|LONELY WITNESSAid workers returning home
|47
|REVIEWS
|A WAY FORWARD?Lizzie O’Shea’s Future Histories
|49
|LATER, AS POETRYBehrouz Boochani’s No Friend But the Mountains
|50
|MUTE MELANCHOLYKAWS: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness
|51
|VIOLENT MENJess Hill’s See What You Made Me Do
|53
|POETRY
|THE STILLNESS OF THE DAYS BEFORE
|18
|FLOWERS IN SHADES
|52
|NIL
|25
|COUNTING TIME
|54
|FOR THE WOMEN
|22
|CARTOONS
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
