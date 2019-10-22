Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 162

Magazine contents page

Published: 22 Oct 2019

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
WHAT GRETA MEANSAlison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC4
Michael Leunig
COMMENTARY
ASSANGE BEHIND BARSA visit to Belmarsh maximum-security prisonFelicity Ruby5
GOING NEGATIVENegative interest rates and the slow crisis of capitalismJohn Hinkson7
WE ARE NOT MONKEYS!As Indonesian brutality intensifies, the Papuan struggle for independence reaches a crisisPeter Arndt9
‘IF WE DON’T DIG IT UP, SOMEONE ELSE WILL’Australia’s big climate lie exposedRod Campbell11
REPLY
INDIGENOUS INSTITUTIONAL EXCLUSIONA reply to Humphrey McQueenBarry Morris13
FEATURES
SECRETS, LIES AND OILThe background to the Witness K and Bernard Collaery casesCraig Fairweather15
NUCLEAR PROMISESBack on the political agenda in Australia, but for what benefit?Tilman Ruff19
INDIGENOUS RIGHTS AND FRESHWATER IN NEW ZEALANDTesting treaty obligations against agricultural damageSarah Down23
MINING THE DEEP SEAStories for suckers, and corporate capture of the UNCatherine Coumans31
LIQUID HOUSINGHow the purpose of housing and the community-housing
sector are being deformed		Joanne Knight34
VISUAL ESSAY
DEEP NORTH 2013–19Matthew Stanton26
ALAN ROBERTS PRIZE ESSAYS
THE CARS THAT ATE PARISComplicity with our own destruction: can we break out of our cultural dependencies?Stephen Pascoe37
ENCOUNTERS WITH NUCLEAR SPACE AND TIMEExperiencing the uncanny nuclearN. A. J. Taylor42
REFLECTION
LONELY WITNESSAid workers returning homeKirsty Sangster47
REVIEWS
A WAY FORWARD?Lizzie O’Shea’s Future HistoriesTim Dunlop49
LATER, AS POETRYBehrouz Boochani’s No Friend But the MountainsRoger Rees50
MUTE MELANCHOLYKAWS: Companionship in the Age of LonelinessGuy Rundle51
VIOLENT MENJess Hill’s See What You Made Me DoGrazyna Zajdow53
POETRY
THE STILLNESS OF THE DAYS BEFOREHolly Day18
FLOWERS IN SHADES52
NILLouis Faber25
COUNTING TIME54
FOR THE WOMENEdith Speers22
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

