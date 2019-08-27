Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 161

Published: 27 Aug 2019

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
A WAR FOOTING?John Hinkson2
LEAD GRAPHIC4
Chips Mackinolty
COMMENTARY
WHO’S AFRAID OF JEREMY CORBYN?The UK Labour Party and accusations of anti-SemitismEmma Fajgenbaum5
BEFORE THE NEXT MASSACRECultural supremacism or shared ordinariness?Christopher Houston7
PRIVATISING ASYLUMFrom community volunteer action to neoliberal refugee
settlement		John Brinnand9
GEOENGINEERINGWe need technologies of humility, not of hubrisJeremy Baskin11
THE THIRD DEGREEMobilising for future climate scenariosAlia Armistead14
REPLY
WHEN IS OUR DAY?A reply to Barry Morris on the Frontier Wars
commemoration		Humphrey McQueen17
VISUAL ESSAY
THE FALLENTherese Ritchie26
FEATURES
F*CK THE GIG ECONOMYOn the uberisation of everythingH. C. Gildfind19
PROFITING FROM DISASTERThe Australian scramble for Bougainville’s mineral wealthKristian Lasslett23
RAMSAY’S GROUPTHINKThe stock critiques made by Ramsay and friends show
how little it knows about the humanities		Nick Riemer31
THE DEAL OF THE CENTURYThe fortune of a salesman and the fate of the PalestiniansIhab Shalbak35
ARENA ESSAY
THE ANNIHILATING COREFacing extinction: will we consent to our own
negation?		Guy Rundle38
ARTS AND CULTURE
THE FOREMOST DONATION OF ALLTibetan protest and cultural regenerationTim Robertson43
REVIEWS
THE TROUBLE WITH HYPER-MOBILITYExploring the complexities of Suketu Mehta’s This
Land Is Our Land		Melinda Hinkson48
PARTICIPATING IN THE POLITYJudith Brett’s From Secret Ballot to Democracy
Sausage		Bernard Keane49
SOLIPSISM IN SPACEDavid Greig’s stage adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s
Solaris		Owen Richardson51
THE ARTIST UNDER TOTALITARIANISMFlorian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look
Away		Grazyna Zajdow52
TRIGGER WARNINGS: AN EXCHANGEGuy Rundle’s review of Jeff Sparrow’s Trigger
Warnings: a discussion		Jeff Sparrow and Guy Rundle53
POETRY
WHAT BECOMES OF THE QUEEN’S HATSPeter Murphy22
PEOPLES PERMANENTLY AT WAR54
SEVEN DEAD EMUSDonna Mazza46
SORRY BUSINESS FOR JANGALAK. A. Nelson47
BALLISTICSRobert DiNapoli50
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

