Arena Magazine no. 161
Magazine contents page
Published: 27 Aug 2019
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|A WAR FOOTING?
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|WHO’S AFRAID OF JEREMY CORBYN?The UK Labour Party and accusations of anti-Semitism
|5
|BEFORE THE NEXT MASSACRECultural supremacism or shared ordinariness?
|7
|PRIVATISING ASYLUMFrom community volunteer action to neoliberal refugee
settlement
|9
|GEOENGINEERINGWe need technologies of humility, not of hubris
|11
|THE THIRD DEGREEMobilising for future climate scenarios
|14
|REPLY
|WHEN IS OUR DAY?A reply to Barry Morris on the Frontier Wars
commemoration
|17
|VISUAL ESSAY
|THE FALLEN
|26
|FEATURES
|F*CK THE GIG ECONOMYOn the uberisation of everything
|19
|PROFITING FROM DISASTERThe Australian scramble for Bougainville’s mineral wealth
|23
|RAMSAY’S GROUPTHINKThe stock critiques made by Ramsay and friends show
how little it knows about the humanities
|31
|THE DEAL OF THE CENTURYThe fortune of a salesman and the fate of the Palestinians
|35
|ARENA ESSAY
|THE ANNIHILATING COREFacing extinction: will we consent to our own
negation?
|38
|ARTS AND CULTURE
|THE FOREMOST DONATION OF ALLTibetan protest and cultural regeneration
|43
|REVIEWS
|THE TROUBLE WITH HYPER-MOBILITYExploring the complexities of Suketu Mehta’s This
Land Is Our Land
|48
|PARTICIPATING IN THE POLITYJudith Brett’s From Secret Ballot to Democracy
Sausage
|49
|SOLIPSISM IN SPACEDavid Greig’s stage adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s
Solaris
|51
|THE ARTIST UNDER TOTALITARIANISMFlorian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look
Away
|52
|TRIGGER WARNINGS: AN EXCHANGEGuy Rundle’s review of Jeff Sparrow’s Trigger
Warnings: a discussion
|53
|POETRY
|WHAT BECOMES OF THE QUEEN’S HATS
|22
|PEOPLES PERMANENTLY AT WAR
|54
|SEVEN DEAD EMUS
|46
|SORRY BUSINESS FOR JANGALA
|47
|BALLISTICS
|50
|CARTOONS
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
