Arena Magazine no. 159

Magazine contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
RENEGOTIATING OUR PLACE IN THE WORLDJohn Hinkson2
LEAD GRAPHIC
Therese Ritchie4
COMMENTARY
EXTERMINATING THE OTHERThe Christchurch massacre, Islamophobia, and settler colonialismFaisal Al-Asaad5
MARKETING FASCISMThe cyber-strategies behind the Christchurch attackTimothy Erik Ström7
DOWNFALLNotes towards a different reading of George PellJulie Stephens8
REDACTING THE SOCIALThe Productivity Commission examines 'mental health'Mark Furlong10
ANZAC'S SHADOW MARCH: THIS IS NOT A DAY FOR YOUChallenging the Anzac account of the birth of the nationBarry Morris12
COMMENT: END OF AN ERA?
Scott Ludlam, Raewyn Connell, Judith Brett,
Amy McQuire, Richard King, Guy Rundle		16
IDEAS FOR CHANGE
GETTING TO WHERE WE WANT TO GODo we need a new relational politics to strengthen common purpose?Richard Hil and Kristen Lyons25
LATROBE VALLEY POWEROur Power, a documentary and community process negotiating a post-carbon futureAlison Caddick28
FEATURES
JOBS AND A LIVING WAGEA new conjuncture makes real change possible at the coming federal electionJim Stanford32
GET BIG OR GET OUTBroadacre farming and the efficiency ethosDiane Luhrs36
LEARNING FROM THE LEFTGramsci and the far RightRjurik Davidson40
TRANSGENDERISM IN AUSTRALIA'S POLITICAL ECONOMYJustice or smokescreen: where do the interests lie in the transgender debate?Caroline Norma43
ARENA ESSAY
TECHNO-SCIENCE AND THE POST-HUMAN CONDITIONDeveloping a critique of techno-scientific changeSimon Cooper47
ARTS AND CULTURE
THE CLOCKChristian Marclay's meditation on cinema, time and mortalityDaniel Ross52
REVIEWS
THE MAN WHO LOVES...Sampling a bounty of work in Barry Hill’s
Reason & Lovelessness		Christos Tsiolkas54
ANTI-PROGRESSIVE ADVOCATESDominic Kelly’s survey of right-wing advocacy in
Political Troglodytes and Economic Lunatics		Mathew Jose55
STORY AND STORYTELLINGMilo Rau’s extraordinary La Reprise: Histoire(s)
du Theatre (1)		Grazyna Zajdow57
POETRY
JOURNEY PLANNER 1Paul Mitchell56
WELL HI, HAVEN’T I56
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
ADDITIONAL ARTWORK
Chips Mackinolty
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

