Arena Magazine no. 159
Magazine contents page
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|RENEGOTIATING OUR PLACE IN THE WORLD
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|EXTERMINATING THE OTHERThe Christchurch massacre, Islamophobia, and settler colonialism
|5
|MARKETING FASCISMThe cyber-strategies behind the Christchurch attack
|7
|DOWNFALLNotes towards a different reading of George Pell
|8
|REDACTING THE SOCIALThe Productivity Commission examines 'mental health'
|10
|ANZAC'S SHADOW MARCH: THIS IS NOT A DAY FOR YOUChallenging the Anzac account of the birth of the nation
|12
|COMMENT: END OF AN ERA?
|16
|IDEAS FOR CHANGE
|GETTING TO WHERE WE WANT TO GODo we need a new relational politics to strengthen common purpose?
|25
|LATROBE VALLEY POWEROur Power, a documentary and community process negotiating a post-carbon future
|28
|FEATURES
|JOBS AND A LIVING WAGEA new conjuncture makes real change possible at the coming federal election
|32
|GET BIG OR GET OUTBroadacre farming and the efficiency ethos
|36
|LEARNING FROM THE LEFTGramsci and the far Right
|40
|TRANSGENDERISM IN AUSTRALIA'S POLITICAL ECONOMYJustice or smokescreen: where do the interests lie in the transgender debate?
|43
|ARENA ESSAY
|TECHNO-SCIENCE AND THE POST-HUMAN CONDITIONDeveloping a critique of techno-scientific change
|47
|ARTS AND CULTURE
|THE CLOCKChristian Marclay's meditation on cinema, time and mortality
|52
|REVIEWS
| THE MAN WHO LOVES...Sampling a bounty of work in Barry Hill’s
Reason & Lovelessness
|54
|ANTI-PROGRESSIVE ADVOCATESDominic Kelly’s survey of right-wing advocacy in
Political Troglodytes and Economic Lunatics
|55
|STORY AND STORYTELLINGMilo Rau’s extraordinary La Reprise: Histoire(s)
du Theatre (1)
|57
|POETRY
|JOURNEY PLANNER 1
|56
|WELL HI, HAVEN’T I
|56
|CARTOONS
|ADDITIONAL ARTWORK
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
