Arena Magazine no. 158

Magazine contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
THE SENSE OF AN ENDING?Alison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC
AROUND THE BEND4
COMMENTARY
THE BASIN AND THE KILLA devastating combination: agribusiness, political bastardry and complacencyStefano de Pieri5
FLAGGING SUPPORT Alternative days for national contemplation and celebrationMisha Coleman8
VENEZUELAA left course?Carlos Eduardo Morreo9
THE UNSPOKEN ‘WOG’ SLURBritain’s neoliberal media and New ImperialismGavin Lewis11
COMMENTARY: BREXIT
BIGGER THAN BREXIT A first ‘Letter from London’Gerry Simpson14
LITTLE BIG BRITAINWhen the political compact loses its groundGuy Rundle16
REGULARS: COMMON TOUCH
ENTREPRENEURS‘Social influencers’ and the dark fairy tale of autonomyMark Furlong19
VISUAL ESSAY
UNFOLDING PROJECTSAfghan and Australian artists’ books collaborationsGali Weiss28
FEATURES
ROUND THE BEND CONSERVATION COOPERATIVEAlternative strategies for conservation and housingJohn Roberts20
THE PROBLEM CHILD OF EMPIRE‘Developing the North’ and the settler-colonial capitalist imaginationShannyn Palmer24
SPECIAL SECTION: FOR ALAN ROBERTS
ALANGuy Rundle33
NEW WORLDS AND THE NUCLEAR AGEReflections on the social form of the scientific ageJohn Hinkson34
EXISTENTIAL RISKHow UN science reports and policymaking understate the threats of climate changeDavid Spratt39
JOINING UP CLIMATE POLICYTackling the twin challenges of climate change and electricity supplyHugh Saddler44
ARTS AND CULTURE
‘BETTER NEVER MEANS BETTER FOR EVERYONE’Cultural change, literary adaptation and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s TaleSashi Nair49
REVIEWS
DID ‘PROTECTION’ PROTECT?Investigating Tim Rowse’s account of the protection regime in Indigenous and Other Australians Since 1901Padraic Gibson53
BELONGINGBilly Griffiths’ bid for historical truth-telling in Deep Time DreamingDan Tout55
VANISHED BOHEMIAGeorge Johnston and Charmian Clift’s Greek idyll in Paul Genoni and Tanya Dalziell’s Half the Perfect WorldEmma Fajgenbaum56
POETRY
TEN THOUSAND DEAD BEESSarah Hart48
DOCKERY FARMS
THE LOOKOUT MAN (IT’S ALL IN YER ’EAD)Robert DiNapoli57
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

