Arena Magazine no. 157

November 30 @ 5:00 pm - December 14 @ 7:30 pm

An Arena Friday Drinks Extended Edition: Arena Magazine consulting editor Mark F, along with Robyn G, recently travelled independently overland from Northern Pakistan, via Kashgar in Western China's Xinjiang province, to Lhasa in Tibet. On this trip it became clear the Chinese authorities are oppressively treating the Uighur people, the indigenous inhabitants…