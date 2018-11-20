Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 157

Magazine contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
LABOR'S PROGRESSAlison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC
Matt Bissett-Johnson4
COMMENTARY
TAKING STOCK OF THE 'WAR ON TERROR'Containing a threat we had a hand in makingGregory Barton5
MUSLIM-SEXUAL-ABUSE MORAL PANICThe demonisation of black male sexualityGavin Lewis7
POWERLESS AND VOICELESSWhat has the Don Dale Royal Commission achieved?John B. Lawrence8
AN UNSAVOURY RECORDTimor-Leste's construction boomJames Scambary11
MYSTERY MEATWill the biotech industry write the rules on new GM techniques?Louise Sales12
FEATURES
GROUNDS FOR HOPERights or compassion? Different trajectories for refugee advocacyKlaus Neumann15
IDEAS FROM ACROSS THE DITCHLearning from NZ social policyLouise Humpage20
UNCHAINED RADICAL PROMETHEANSAn extract from 'Fictions of Sustainability'Boris Frankel23
VISUAL ESSAY
ANOTHER MYANMARThe heroin epidemic in Kachin stateJoshua Mcdonald26
SPECIAL SECTION: TRANS CHILDREN
CHANGING THE SUBJECTTransgender and children’s fictionValerie Krips31
GENDER IN TRANSITIONUnderstanding our limits as we allow a space for ‘transition’Jo Taylor-Violet34
ESSAY
BY THE PRICKING OF MY THUMBSDonald Trump, Harold Bloom and the American SublimeRobert DiNapoli37
REFLECTION
A CHILD OF THE GATWICK HOTELIt was down at heel, and sometimes dangerous, but a community neverthelessBella Anderson42
REVIEWS
INSIDE MOTHERHOODJacqueline Rose’s personal and political 'Mothers'Julie Stephens48
RECONCILIATION WITH PLACE AND SELFChristos Tsiolkas’ 'On Patrick White'Kim Mahood49
THE EFFACEMENT OF HISTORYThe death of public modernism in RMIT’s New Academic StreetGuy Rundle51
FILM IS A CONTINENTAlena Lodkina’s 'Strange Colours': a millennial take on regional AustraliaGiles Simon Fielke53
POETRY
MARAUDERSKirsty Sangster41
FOREST CHILDREN45
MELBOURNE IN WINTERSarah Hart46
DIFFERENCE47
BEAUTIFUL THINGSEdith Speers54
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *