Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 156

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
RELIGIOUS VALUEAlison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHICMatt Bissett-Johnson4
COMMENTARY
FINANCIAL FICTIONSThe social form behind the GFCJohn Hinkson5
TEACHING TO THE SETThe student as consumer and monitoring academic staffGrazyna Zajdow7
BRUTAL REALITIESIs Uganda slipping away from America's kingpin Yoweri Museveni?Ray Mwareya9
AGRICULTURAL ADDICTIONSThe herbicide to GM merry-go-round undermining our foodMaarten Stapper11
COMMENT
AUTOMATING SOCIAL WORKTurning people into a data fieldJack Davenport14
VISUAL ESSAY
DEBRIS OF THE BORDERSeeing, and seeing with, objects discarded by migrantsKarina Horsti, in collaboration with Adal Neguse26
FEATURES
INTO THE INDO-PACIFICFrench colonialism and regional slaveryNic Maclellan15
OUR CLIMATE-CHANGE APATHYGifting our grandchildren a living hellIan Bayly19
PREJUDICE AND PRIDEThe legacy of Orientalism in the work of Bernard LewisIhab Shalbak23
THE DEAD HAND OF THE PASTThe Armenian genocide and the Kurdish questionJohn Tully31
ABSTRACT AND CONTROL: TWENTY YEARS OF GOOGLEThe third in a series of articlesTimothy Erik Ström35
ESSAY
THE EVIL BENEATH THE CARAPACEWar crimes—learning from the HolocaustKirsty Sangster40
ARTS AND CULTURE
ART AGAINST GENTRIFICATIONPainting Sydney’s industrial past: Jane Bennett’s urban landscapesEdwin Montoya Zorrilla44
REVIEWS
ANGLETON AND US EXCEPTIONALISMThe Ghost, Jefferson Morley’s definitive assessment of James Jesus AngletonPhillip Frazer49
THE UGLY INTERNETYasha Levine’s Surveillance Valley, on the internet’s military-industrial rootsTimothy Erik Ström50
WHO KILLED JUANITA NIELSEN?Zanny Begg’s experimental video work The BeehiveNatalie Thomas52
THINKING ABOUT CLASSICAL MUSICJanine Hosking’s The Eulogy, a documentary about pianist Geoffrey TozerSimon Cooper53
POETRY
BERGER’S GLOVE; BORGES’ GRAVEMitchell Welch10
CAN’T COPE WITH HOPEEdith Speers13
THE BEECHWORTH MENTAL HOSPITALPeter Murphy43
A DETECTIVE CALLS
SLIPS OF THE TONGUE
AGENCYRobert DiNapoli53
NEW YEAR'S DAY54
CARTOON
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *