Arena Magazine no. 156
|EDITORIAL
|RELIGIOUS VALUE
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|FINANCIAL FICTIONSThe social form behind the GFC
|5
|TEACHING TO THE SETThe student as consumer and monitoring academic staff
|7
|BRUTAL REALITIESIs Uganda slipping away from America's kingpin Yoweri Museveni?
|9
|AGRICULTURAL ADDICTIONSThe herbicide to GM merry-go-round undermining our food
|11
|COMMENT
|AUTOMATING SOCIAL WORKTurning people into a data field
|14
|VISUAL ESSAY
|DEBRIS OF THE BORDERSeeing, and seeing with, objects discarded by migrants
|26
|FEATURES
|INTO THE INDO-PACIFICFrench colonialism and regional slavery
|15
|OUR CLIMATE-CHANGE APATHYGifting our grandchildren a living hell
|19
|PREJUDICE AND PRIDEThe legacy of Orientalism in the work of Bernard Lewis
|23
|THE DEAD HAND OF THE PASTThe Armenian genocide and the Kurdish question
|31
|ABSTRACT AND CONTROL: TWENTY YEARS OF GOOGLEThe third in a series of articles
|35
|ESSAY
|THE EVIL BENEATH THE CARAPACEWar crimes—learning from the Holocaust
|40
|ARTS AND CULTURE
|ART AGAINST GENTRIFICATIONPainting Sydney’s industrial past: Jane Bennett’s urban landscapes
|44
|REVIEWS
|ANGLETON AND US EXCEPTIONALISMThe Ghost, Jefferson Morley’s definitive assessment of James Jesus Angleton
|49
|THE UGLY INTERNETYasha Levine’s Surveillance Valley, on the internet’s military-industrial roots
|50
|WHO KILLED JUANITA NIELSEN?Zanny Begg’s experimental video work The Beehive
|52
|THINKING ABOUT CLASSICAL MUSICJanine Hosking’s The Eulogy, a documentary about pianist Geoffrey Tozer
|53
|POETRY
|BERGER’S GLOVE; BORGES’ GRAVE
|10
|CAN’T COPE WITH HOPE
|13
|THE BEECHWORTH MENTAL HOSPITAL
|43
|A DETECTIVE CALLS
|SLIPS OF THE TONGUE
|AGENCY
|53
|NEW YEAR'S DAY
|54
|CARTOON
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
