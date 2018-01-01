Categorised in:
Arena Magazine no. 152
Contents page
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|ME TOO
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|CHANGE THE DATEWhy shouldn’t local government act on ‘Australia Day’
|5
|THE PARADISE PAPERS AND THE SOCIAL CONTRACTThe changing face of today’s corporate cheats, and why we pay tax
|6
|TRYING TO SET UP GETUP?'Associated entity’ or mass social movement?
|8
|TAKING ACTION
|STOPPING ADANI AT BELYANDO CROSSINGA lock-on protest in Queensland’s heat
|12
|VISUAL ESSAY
|INCARCERATION, AUTONOMY AND RESISTANCE ON MANUS ISLAND
|28
|FEATURES
|SYRIAThe war the United States cannot allow to end
|16
|AN INVITATION TO ALLEGEThe release of the Lionel Murphy papers conclusively reveals the persecutory nature of the Commission of Inquiry
|20
|FORGET RECOGNITION?The rejection of the First Nations ‘Voice to Parliament’ and the limits of recognition
|25
|LOSING ONESELF IN THE MIND AND BODY OF ANOTHERSexual minefields and the world of transgender
|33
|A NAIL IN THE COFFINParticipatory capitalism replaces participatory democracy
|37
|INTERVIEW
|FEMINISM, SOCIALISM AND GENDERAn interview with Alison Caddick and
Rhonda Small
|44
|REVIEWS
|GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT OR GLOBAL DISRUPTION?Andrew Leigh’s Choosing Openness
|52
|KULTUR UND SKANDALThe controversy over Rolf Peter Sieferle’s
Finis Germania
|53
|WHY CRY WHEN YOU CAN LAUGH?
Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|55
|WHEN IS AID SUCCESSFUL?
Denis Dragovic’s No Dancing, No Dancing
|57
|POETRY
|FLAMINGO MAZE PACHINKO
|11
|THE WASP AND THE ORCHID
|THE ART AND CRAFT
|19
|DISAPPOINTMENT
|43
|DECADES
|RETURN
|50
|THE PRISON
|51
|CARTOONS
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
