Categorised in:

Arena Magazine no. 152

Contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
ME TOOAlison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHICMatt Bissett-Johnson4
COMMENTARY
CHANGE THE DATEWhy shouldn’t local government act on ‘Australia Day’Misha Coleman5
THE PARADISE PAPERS AND THE SOCIAL CONTRACTThe changing face of today’s corporate cheats, and why we pay taxRichard Ogier6
TRYING TO SET UP GETUP?'Associated entity’ or mass social movement?Amanda Tattersall8
TAKING ACTION
STOPPING ADANI AT BELYANDO CROSSINGA lock-on protest in Queensland’s heatJohn Brinnand12
VISUAL ESSAY
INCARCERATION, AUTONOMY AND RESISTANCE ON MANUS ISLANDBehrouz Boochani28
FEATURES
SYRIAThe war the United States cannot allow to endJeremy Salt16
AN INVITATION TO ALLEGEThe release of the Lionel Murphy papers conclusively reveals the persecutory nature of the Commission of InquiryJenny Hocking20
FORGET RECOGNITION?The rejection of the First Nations ‘Voice to Parliament’ and the limits of recognitionPaul Muldoon25
LOSING ONESELF IN THE MIND AND BODY OF ANOTHERSexual minefields and the world of transgenderJo Taylor Violet33
A NAIL IN THE COFFINParticipatory capitalism replaces participatory democracyBruce Kapferer and Marina Gold37
INTERVIEW
FEMINISM, SOCIALISM AND GENDERAn interview with Alison Caddick and
Rhonda Small		Beatrix Campbell44
REVIEWS
GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT OR GLOBAL DISRUPTION?Andrew Leigh’s Choosing OpennessJohn Hinkson52
KULTUR UND SKANDALThe controversy over Rolf Peter Sieferle’s
Finis Germania		Nicolas Hausdorf53
WHY CRY WHEN YOU CAN LAUGH?
Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer		Anna Thwaites55
WHEN IS AID SUCCESSFUL?
Denis Dragovic’s No Dancing, No Dancing		Tom Bamforth57
POETRY
FLAMINGO MAZE PACHINKOMitchell Welch11
THE WASP AND THE ORCHID
THE ART AND CRAFTKevin Roberts19
DISAPPOINTMENTNoel King43
DECADES
RETURNBN Oakman50
THE PRISON51
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *