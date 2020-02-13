Arena 2020 Autumn Residencies

Arena is offering three residencies to young writers and/or artists who either live, work or study in the city of Yarra. The residency program will be based out of the Arena project space on Kerr St in Fitzroy, and will offer young people an opportunity to develop and publish their …

Arena is offering three residencies to young writers and/or artists who either live, work or study in the city of Yarra. The residency program will be based out of the Arena project space on Kerr St in Fitzroy, and will offer young people an opportunity to develop and publish their work.

Residents will develop a piece of writing or body of work that explores social, cultural, or political phenomena from a critical perspective. Each resident will be assigned a mentor with experience in the area of their work and will have full access to resources in the Arena library.

Residency details:

12 week access to the Arena Project Space (27 th March – 21 st May)

March – 21 May) Desk/internet/printing facilities

Library of critical journals

Editing assistance

The residency program will culminate in the publication of an article or body of work of each resident in Arena’s quarterly magazine. Arena will also hold a public event at the end of the program where each resident will be offered the opportunity to present their work to a broader audience.

Residency Requirements:

The residency program is open to young people aged 18-25 who live, work or study in Melbourne. It is expected that successful applicants will make full use of the Arena Project Space throughout the 12-week program.

Arena encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to apply.

Application instructions: To apply, fill out this Arena 2020 Residency Application Form form and send to leanne@arena.org.au with a resume no longer than 2 pages

Applications close: 13th of March

Questions and queries: leanne@arena.org.au