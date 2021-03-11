Professor Alison Bashford, please reconsider the Dan David Prize: an open letter from academics, researchers and students

NB. This letter is open to receiving signatures from academics, students and researchers. To sign it, follow this link. It has also been published by the BDS campaign, here is their statement on the issue.

Dear Professor Bashford,

We are academics, researchers and students. We ask you to please reconsider accepting your share of the prestigious 2021 Dan David Prize,[1] the academic award administered by and headquartered at Tel Aviv University (TAU).[2] This year’s prize rewards scholars who have contributed to advances in and understanding of medicine and public health. In reality, however, accepting it serves to legitimise and normalise Israel’s colonial violence and apartheid.

As we are sure you are aware, for decades, through its military occupation, blockade and apartheid, Israel has been undermining Palestine’s health systems and systematically denying Palestinians medical care.[3] In a report from November last year, the director of the World Health Organization noted that Israel’s ‘chronic occupation has profound implications for the sustainability of health-care provision by public authorities, in terms of both revenue raising and affordability’.[4] Palestinians are regularly blackmailed into collaboration with the Israeli Security Services in order to get the permits they need to leave the West Bank and Gaza for medical treatment.[5] Currently, while Israel has been hailed for vaccinating its population, it is refusing to immunize all Palestinians under its rule,[6] as is its responsibility,[7] and placing obstacles in the way of transfer of vaccines into Gaza and the West Bank, entry to which it fully controls—clear testament to the apartheid regime it maintains.[8]

Since 2005, Palestinian civil society organisations have been calling on supporters of justice and antiracism around the world to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause by boycotting Israel, including its academic institutions. Accepting the prize would be a clear violation of this call, and an outright refusal of Palestinians’ aspirations for freedom. We ask you to respect the wishes of Palestinian people and not side with their oppressor.

TAU directly facilitates Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation of the West Bank and its illegal blockade of Gaza. It must be held accountable for supporting Israel’s repression of Palestinians. Examples of TAU’s complicity in Israel’s anti-Palestinianism are numerous:

An affiliate of the university’s Sackler School of Medicine, the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute,[9] is currently stockpiling the bodies of scores of Palestinians for use as leverage in negotiations, refusing to release them to their families, a practice that contravenes international treaties and conventions.[10]

TAU hosts the Institute for National Security Studies, whose 2018 ‘Plan’ recommends completing the illegal separation wall, and ‘ongoing construction in settlement blocs’—in other words, perpetuation of Israeli apartheid—and which declares in its current report that ‘it is necessary to prepare for the next war’.[11]

TAU’s Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security cooperates closely with the Israeli Defence Force and other security services, and hosts work on, among other things, ‘missiles and guided weapons, homeland security, [and] force build-up policy’.[12] In 2008 the TAU president described himself as ‘awed by the magnitude and scientific creativity of the work being done behind the scenes at TAU that enhances the country’s civilian defense capabilities and military edge’.[13]

TAU’s Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering runs an ‘entrepreneurship program’ with Elbit Systems,[14] a major Israeli arms manufacturer, whose weapons and technology are battle-tested on Palestinians.[15]

Since 2016, as at all Israeli universities, soldiers’ TAU tuition fees are paid after discharge from the army.[16]

In 2014, TAU offered a year’s free tuition to students who had participated in the murderous military attacks on Gaza.[17]

In 2012, TAU started collaboration with settlement organisations in archaeological digs in Palestinian East Jerusalem, in violation of international agreements.[18]

Professor Bashford, we call on you to follow the lead of your colleague and fellow historian Professor Catherine Hall, who in 2018 refused the Dan David Prize.[19] Doing so would make an important contribution to the cause of antiracism and opposition to apartheid in Israel in a context in which state-led resolution efforts have failed. It would also avoid a flagrant contradiction with your own published work, which aims to contribute to ‘the critical history of colonialism, nationalism and public health’, investigating, among other topics, ‘segregation as both hygienic—that is, as part of public health—and racial—as part of the systems and cultures of race management’.[20]

Israel’s racist policies against Palestinians, long criticised as instances of apartheid by Palestinians themselves, as well as by international legal and humanitarian authorities (including recently by the Israeli NGO B’Tselem), are an egregious example of racial segregation imposed on an entire population, with all the desperate consequences for Palestinians’ health and well-being that this implies.[21]

Professor Bashford, you have a significant opportunity to contribute to public understanding of the importance of antiracism and anti-apartheid. In 2003, you and a co-author noted that ‘even repressive regimes have been eroded through criticism generated by external human rights groups attempting to universalise democratic ideals’; as you pointed out, ‘it is difficult to imagine the dismantling of apartheid in South Africa, for example, without the chorus of international calls to release high-profile political prisoners on Robben Island’.[22] Palestinians’ appeal for boycott is an attempt to mobilise a chorus of international calls of exactly this kind.

Nothing obliges you to accept the Dan David Prize and the financial reward that accompanies it. Doing so would be a sharp rebuke to the unanimous call from Palestinian organisations to support their struggle for freedom. As you have noted, ‘liberalism and the idea of democratic rule—most recently through the language of human rights—problematises arbitrary detention, the incarceration of non-criminals and of political prisoners’.[23] These are, however, among the very practices that Israel imposes on Palestinians. Refusing the award, opposing the whitewashing of Israel’s crimes, and rejecting collaboration with an Israeli academic institution complicit with the oppression of Palestinians would earn you the respect and admiration of all those who believe that academic research must serve the cause of freedom, in Palestine and in the world.

Samah Sabawi, independent scholar, Melbourne

Nick Riemer, University of Sydney

Rima Najjar, Al Quds University, Palestine

Ahmed Alnajjar. Director of Public and International Relations, Ministry of Education, Palestine

Randa Abdel-Fattah, Macquarie University

Randa Farah, University of Western Ontario

Wael Hallaq, Columbia University

Laleh Khalili, Queen Mary University of London

Lila Abu-Lughod, Columbia University

Rashid Khalidi, Columbia University

Nadia Abu El-Haj, Columbia University

Saree Makdisi, UCLA

Judith Butler, UC Berkeley

Ilan Pappe, University of Exeter

Omar Barghouti, independent scholar

J. Kehaulani Kauanui, Wesleyan University

Jasbir Puar, Rutgers University

Peter Slezak, University of New South Wales

John Keane, University of Sydney

Alistair Sisson, University of New South Wales

Michael Grewcock, University of New South Wales

Alana Lentin, University of Western Sydney

David Brophy, University of Sydney

James Godfrey, Birkbeck, University of London

Jumana Bayeh, Macquarie University

Adi Ophir, Tel Aviv University, Emeritus, Brown University, visiting

Sara Dehm, University of Technology, Sydney

Ntina Tzouvala, Australian National University

Lucia Sorbera, University of Sydney

Kieron Cadey, Canterbury Christ Church

Inna Michaeli, independent scholar, Germany

Michael Griffiths, University of Wollongong

Sara Saleh, University of New South Wales

Liyana Kayali, Australian National University

Micaela Sahhar, University of Melbourne

Kate Davison, University of Melbourne

Daniel A. Segal, Pitzer College of the Claremont Colleges, USA

Nicola Perugini, University of Edinburgh

Sharri Plonski, Queen Mary, University of London

Ronit Lentin, Trinity College Dublin

Ryan Al-Natour, Charles Sturt University

Robert Boyce, London School of Economics

Mohd Nazari bin Ismail, University of Malaya

Lobna Yassine, Australian Catholic University

Suzita Noor, University of Malaya

Karel Arnaut, KU Leuven

Paola Manduca, University of Genoa, Italy

John King, New York University

Angelo Baracca, University of Florence

Zati Azizul, University of Malaya

Marcelo Svirsky University of Wollongong

Elsa Haniffah Mejia Mohamed, University Malaya

MY Musa, USM

Aneesa Abdul Rashid, Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia

Herman De Ley, Ghent University

Bruce Robbins, Columbia University

Brinkley Messick, Columbia University

Gil Hochberg, Columbia University

Samera Esmeir, UC Berkeley

Mark Ayyash, Mount Royal University, Canada

Raja Jamilah Raja Yuso, University of Malaya

Norhayati Ab.Rahman, University of Malaya

Brian Boyd, Columbia University

David Faber, Flinders University

Noor Fadiya Mohd Noor, University of Malaya

Noor Adwa Sulaiman University of Malaya

Fatiha Shabaruddin, Universiti Malaya

Marc De Meyere Gent University

Susan Ferguson, Wilfrid Laurier University

Nozomi Takahashi, Staff scientist, VIB/Ghent University

Snehal Shingavi, University of Texas, Austin

Hassan Basri, University of Sultan Zainal Abidin

J. Ahmad, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia

Meera Atkinson, University of Notre Dame Australia

George H Morgan, Western Sydney University

Brian Brophy, University of Adelaide

Zul’aini Zainal Abidin, Kolej Poly-Tech MARA

Sharmani Patricia Gabriel, Universiti Malaya

Amir Nor, Islamic Science University

Omar bin Yaakob, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Mike Cushman, London School of Economics

Harry Smaller, York University, Canada

M.Tashid, University of Technology Malaysia

Rozaini Roslan, UTHM

Mohamed Hatta Shaharom, Chairman Ikram Foundation of Malaysia

Harlina Halizah Siraj, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Prof Dr Hayati, USIM

Borhanuddin Mohd Ali, Universiti Putra Malaysia

Azman Che Mat, UiTM

Mustafa Mohd Hanefah, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia

Ramli Bin Nazir, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Ahmad Hariza Hashim, Universiti Putra Malaysia

Prof Dr Norhasmah, UPM

Nor Azan, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Abdul Rashid Mohamed, Universiti Sains Malaysia

Daing Nasir Ibrahim University Malaysia Pahang

Sahrim Ahmad, UKM, Malaysia

Haiyun Ma, Frostburg State University, USA

Mahamod Ismail, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Tengku Shahrom Tengku Shahdan, Universiti Selangor

Suhaimi Mhd Sarif, International Islamic University Malaysia

A’zzah, CEO, Al Musab Institute

Wan Jefrey Basirun University Malaya

Adlina SuleimanAcademy of Professors Malaysia

Khairul Saidah Abas Azmi, University of Malaya

Noorsyazly Rameli, Malaysia

Mohammad Nazri, Universiti Malaya

Kelton Muir Sydney University

John Michael O’Brien, University of Sydney

Souheir Edelbi, UNSW

Paul Russell, Victoria University

Toby Fitch, University of Sydney

Finola Laughren, University of Sydney

Azmi Aminuddin, UiTM

Rohana Hassan, UiTM

Christiane Schomblond, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Kathryn Ticehurst, University of Sydney

Carol Que, University of Melbourne

Noor Sapiei, University of Malaya

Alan Hill, RMIT University, Melbourne

Goldie Osuri, University of Warwick

Azman Hassan, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Meloni Muir, University of Sydney

Liam Ward, RMIT University, Melbourne

David Klein, California State University Northridge

Vannina Sztainbok, University of Toronto

Colin Mooers, Ryerson University, Canada

Sylvat Aziz, Queens University, Toronto

Joy Moore, Dawson College, Montreal

Asha Varadharajan, Queen’s University

Brett Story, Ryerson University

Larry Hannant, University of Victoria

Sumi Hasegawa, McGill University

Nicola Pratt, University of Warwick

David Borgonjon, Rhode Island School of Design

Kevin Moloney, York University, Toronto

Steven Jordan, McGill University

Tim Anderson, Centre for Counterhegemonic Studies

Peter Chidiac, University of Western Ontario

Anne Meneley, Trent University

Edwin E. Daniel, University of Alberta

Christo El Morr, York University

Natalia Maystorovich Chulio, University of Sydney

Matilda Fay, University of Technology Sydney

Mark LeVine, UC Irvine

Robert Austin, University of Sydney

Viviana Ramírez, independent scholar, Chile

Mohd Hilmi Jaafar, University of Malaya

Victor Wallis, Berklee College of Music

Zuhaimy ismail, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Shira Robinson, George Washington University

Daing Nasir Ibrahim, University Malaysia Pahang

Malek Abisaab, McGill University

Graham Holton, University of Queensland

Ben Golder, University of New South Wales

Izlin Ismail, University of Malaya

Suzannah Henty, University of Melbourne

Shamsul Izwan bin Saharani, University of Malaya

Yara Hawari, University of Exeter

Nate George, Columbia University

Jake Lynch, University of Sydney

Michael Leonard Furtado, University of Queensland

Lewis Turner, Newcastle University

Owen Marsden-Readford, Sydney University SRC

Sonia Qadir, University of New South Wales

Susan Spronk, University of Ottawa

David Heap University of Western Ontario

Ximena de la Barra, lecturer and writer, Spain

Lim Yat Yuen, Universiti Malaya

Briony Neilson, University of Sydney

Didier Samain, Sorbonne Université, Paris.

Mohd Rais Mustafa, Universiti Malaya

UNSW Students for Palestine club, UNSW

Lauren Banko, University of Manchester

Evan Jones, Sydney University

Sujatha Fernandes, University of Sydney

Raja Hisyamudin, Senior Lecturer University of Malaya

Ben Etherington, Western Sydney University

Nurhazwani Abdul Rahman, Assistant Bursar, University of Malaya

David Pritchard, The University of Queensland

Judith Grbich, Griffith University

Eshah AWahab, University of Malaya

Muhammad Shamil, Pondicherry University

Roza Hazli Zakaria, University of Malaya

Sharmila Jayasingam, Universiti Malaya

Paola Rivetti, Dublin City University

Kevin Bruyneel, Babson College

Marc Lamont Hill, Temple University

Michelle Hartman, McGill University

Stephen Sheehi, William & Mary

Ariella Azoulay, Brown University

Haim Bresheeth-Zabner SOAS, University of London

Sarah Schulman, City University of New York, College of Staten Island

Sherene Seikaly, UCSB

Peter Eglin, Wilfrid Laurier University

Andrew Brooks, UNSW

Holly High, University of Sydney

Valentina Baú, University of New South Wales

Noam Peleg, UNSW

Safiah Muhammad Yusoff, University Malaya

Jonathan Dunk, University of Melbourne

Mohamad Said Bin Othman, University Of Malaya

Joseph Pugliese, Macquarie University

Andy Kaladelfos, UNSW

Matthew Abbott, Federation University

Claire Launchbury, Leeds

Meaghan Morris, University of Sydney

Anna Hush, University of New South Wales

Aurelien Mondon, University of Bath

Helen Goritsas, Academy of Information Technology, Australia

Judith Mcvey, University of Sydney

Amy Thomas, University of Technology Sydney

Diana Shahinyan, University of Sydney

Marcus Banks, RMIT University, Melbourne

Tasnim Sammak, Monash University

Lina Koleilat , Australian National University

Catriona Menzies-Pike, Western Sydney University

Jordy Silverstein, La Trobe University

Iseult Mc Nulty, Trinity College Dublin

Maayan Geva, University of Roehampton

Cynthia Wright, York University

Ilan Kapoor, York University

Maya Ober, FHNW Academy of Art and Design, Switzerland

Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Western Sydney University

Najib Safieddine, University of Toronto

Diana Jefferies, Western Sydney University

Ned Curthoys, The University of Western Australia

John Docker, University of Sydney

Sophie Loy-Wilson, University of Sydney

Jimmy Yan, University of Melbourne

Anna Saunders, Harvard Law School

Caitlin Biddolph, University of New South Wales

Shaira Vadasaria, University of Edinburgh

Emma Russell, La Trobe University

Scott Burchill, Deakin University

Tarik Cyril Amar, Koc University, Turkey

Samia Khatun, SOAS, University of London

Gavan Titley, Maynooth University, Ireland

Francesco Saverio Leopardi, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice

Laurence Davis, University College Cork

Ismail Patel, independent researcher, England

Mohamad Faithal Haji Hassan, University of Malaya

Effie Karageorgos, University of Newcastle, Australia

Dalia Abdelhady, Lund University, Sweden

Mod Faizul Sabri, University of Malaya

Roland Loh, Kingston University, UK

Hussain Mohd, University Malaya

Awangku Abdul Rahman, Islamic Science University of Malaysia

Khadijah Md Khalid, University of Malaya

Sarah Keenan, Birkbeck School of Law

Leah Price, Rutgers University

Saul Takahashi, Osaka Jogakuin University, Japan

Ben Silverstein, Australian National University

Terence Gomez, Universiti Malaya

Roshidah Hassan, Universiti Malaya

Maha Nassar, University of Arizona

Suria Zainuddin, University of Malaya

Dr Bedj Bedj Toufik, University of Malaya

NW Salman, University of Malaya

M Zaidi A Rahman, University of Malaya

Aishah Ahmad Fauzi, University Malaya

Rodiah Zawawi, University of Malaya

Aileen Moreton-Robinson, RMIT, Melbourne

Muhamad Ammar Remli, Islamic Science University of Malaysia

Ghazala Mir, University of Leeds

Judith E. Tucker, Georgetown University

Salwa Mohd Saleh, University College London

Yasmine Kherfi, London School of Economics and Political Science

Kamakshi Amar, London School of Economics

Zulqarnain Mohamed, Universiti of Malaya

Tg Muzaffar Tg Muda, Lancaster University

Roger Markwick, University of Newcastle, Australia

Shuaib Manjra, University of Cape Town

Zulqarnain Mohamed, University of Malaya

Usuf Chikte, University of Stellenbosch

Jasmine Duff, University of Wollongong

Fairuz Mullagee, University of the Western Cape

Abu Bakar, University of Indonesia

Catherine Ann Cullen, Trinity College Dublin

WZ Kamaruddin Ali, University of Malaya

Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Malaysia

Yau’Mee Hayati Hj Mohamed Yusof, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia

Wan Muhammad Afiq bin Wan Muhamad Fauzan, INSPEM Universiti Putra Malaysia

Zulfakar Ramleem International Islamic University, Malaysia.

Tuti Iryani Mohd Daud, Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia

Sahrim Ahmad, Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia

Zul’aini Zainal Abidin, Kolej Poly-Tech MARA, Malaysia

Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Rahman, University of Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Hadhrami Ab Ghani,Universiti Malaysia Kelantan

Syamimi Saadon, Universiti Putra Malaysia

Alwani Ghazali, Universiti Malaya

Rohaida Mohd Saat, independent scholar, Malaysia

Siti Zarina Mohd Muji, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, Malaysia

Ahmad Ainuddin Nuruddin, Universiti Putra, Malaysia

Nurul Iffah Bt Ghazali, UiTM Puncak Alam

Mandy Turner, University of Manchester

Dror Warschawski, Sorbonne Université, France

Ahmed Abbes, CNRS, France

Professor Hairuddin Mohd Ali, International Islamic University Malaysia

Nada Elia, Western Washington University, USA

Carolyn D’Cruz, La Trobe University

Siti Zaiton Mohd Hashim, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan

Priya Kunjan, University of Melbourne

Rabah Tahraoui, Université de Rouen, France.

Poppy de Souza, Griffith University and UNSW

Maree Pardy, Deakin University

Dr Crystal McKinnon, RMIT, Melbourne

Mohammed Massoud Morsi, Independent Scholar, Australia

Clive Gabay, Queen Mary University of London

Mahanim Hanid, Universiti Malaya, Malaysia

AbdulRahman Sufi, City University of Mogadishu, Somalia

Michael Harris, Columbia University

Zoë Lawlor , University of Limerick

James R. Levy, University of New South Wales Sydney

David Landy, Trinity College Dublin

Haim Bresheeth-Zabner, SOAS University of London

Professor Yosefa Loshitzky, SOAS University of London

Anam Matariyeh, Independent Scholar

Kenneth W. Burchell, Independent historian

Sarah Dweik, PSU

Waad Marzuqi , University of London

Lorenzo Ramero, Université de Lille

Zuhair Idris, Independent Scholar

Nour Ali, Brunel University

Erik Karlström, Lund University (masters student)

Abdulrachman Teves UPLB

Adel Yousif , University of Tasmania

C. Michael Hall, University of Canterbury

Ana Madeira, Universidade Nova de Lisboa

Anas Elkady, Ryerson University

Rachid Darradji, MIT

Shahd Al-Janabi, Charles Darwin University

Elaine Bradley, independent scholar, Ireland

Timothy Erik Ström, independent scholar, Australia

List as of the 10/3/2021

Notes

[1] https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/general/unsw-sydney-historian-named-2021-dan-david-prize-laureate

[2] https://www.dandavidprize.org/about/about-the-prize

[3] A 2020 report by the WHO director general, Health Conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem, and in the Occupied Syrian Golan, for instance, finds that ‘Israeli settler population in the West Bank, estimated to comprise more than 600000 persons, compared to Palestinians living in the same territory, have a life expectancy almost nine years higher, infant mortality more than six times lower and maternal mortality nine times lower’, p. 12. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA73/A73_15-en.pdf

[4] Health Conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, p. 18. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA73/A73_15-en.pdf

[5] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/dec/28/palestinians-gaza-strip-collaborate-israel

[6] https://reliefweb.int/report/occupied-palestinian-territory/joint-letter-free-and-equitable-access-and-distribution-covid

[7] https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=26655

[8] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/16/israel-blocked-covid-vaccines-from-entering-gaza-say-palestinians

[9] https://www.health.gov.il/English/MinistryUnits/HealthDivision/MedicalAdministration/forensic/Pages/default.aspx

[10] https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/2/24/israel-slammed-for-necroviolence-on-bodies-of-palestinians

https://www.inss.org.il/publication/questions-answers-inss-plan-strategic-framework-israeli-palestinian-arena/;

[11] https://www.inss.org.il/publication/strategic-survey-the-operative-arena/

[12] https://en-sectech.tau.ac.il/about

[13] https://english.tau.ac.il/sites/default/files/media_server/TAU%20Review%202008-09.pdf

[14] https://en-engineering.tau.ac.il/Engineering-Faculty-Home-innobitenglish

[15] https://whoprofits.org/company/elbit-systems/

[16] https://www.israel365news.com/79016/first-time-idf-will-fully-fund-soldier-university-scholarships/

[17] https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-universities-lend-support-gaza-massacre

[18] https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-academics-urge-tel-aviv-u-not-to-join-e-j-lem-dig-1.5281799

[19] https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/prominent-historian-rejects-israeli-academic-award-1.5386129

[20] A. Bashford, (2004) ‘Introduction: Lines of hygiene, boundaries of rule’, in Imperial Hygiene, London: Palgrave Macmillan, pp 13 and 2.

[21] https://www.btselem.org/publications/fulltext/202101_this_is_apartheid

[22] A. Bashford and C. Strange, ‘Isolation and Exclusion in the Modern World: An Introductory Essay’, in A. Bashford and C. Strange (eds), Isolation: Places and Practices of Exclusion, London: Routledge, 2003, p. 14.

[23] Bashford and Strange, ‘Isolation and Exclusion in the Modern World’, p. 14.