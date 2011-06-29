Categorised in:

Arena journal no.47/48

2017: Security, Terror, Panic

ARENA journal

Number Forty-Seven/Forty-Eight, 2017

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
Confronting a New LeviathanDan Tout1
SECURITY, TERROR, PANIC
Terrible SecurityBifocal Visions of HorrorBruce Buchan10
Trump and the Fascist ProspectJohn Hinkson33
A Spoiling OperationCold War at the University of MelbourneNonie Sharp57
The Scare CycleMoral Panics and National ElectionsBen Debney76
Joining the 'Race to the Bottom'The Rudd Government's 'Tough but Humane' Approach to Asylum SeekersKatrina Stats98
WikiLeaks, Pedagogy and the Ethical Limits of ResearchBinoy Kampmark124
TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATIONS: ONTOLOGY AND ABSTRACTION
Abstraction and Production in Google MapsThe Reorganisation of Subjectivity, Materiality and LabourTimothy Erik Ström143
Ontological Design as an Ecological PracticeAbby Mellick Lopes172
Occupy ThisThe Political Economy of the MakerspacesClare Shamier192
Maker Culture and Possibilities for Attached ConsumptionSusie Elliott and Mark Richardson213
Food, and the Unsettling of the Human ConditionPaul James and Nick Rose232
THE INTELLECTUAL AND PRACTICAL STRUGGLE FOR PALESTINE
'All Lives Matter' or 'Palestinian Lives Matter'?Yes, Please!Zahi Zalloua251
Deconstruction, Zionism and the BDS MovementChristopher Wise272
REVIEW ESSAY: SOCRATES AND CRITICAL PHILOSOPHY
Socrates Reborn?Philosophy, after the DisciplinesMatthew Sharpe304
Notes on Contributors324