Arena journal no.47/48
2017: Security, Terror, Panic
ARENA journal
Number Forty-Seven/Forty-Eight, 2017
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|Confronting a New Leviathan
|1
|SECURITY, TERROR, PANIC
|Terrible SecurityBifocal Visions of Horror
|10
|Trump and the Fascist Prospect
|33
|A Spoiling OperationCold War at the University of Melbourne
|57
|The Scare CycleMoral Panics and National Elections
|76
|Joining the 'Race to the Bottom'The Rudd Government's 'Tough but Humane' Approach to Asylum Seekers
|98
|WikiLeaks, Pedagogy and the Ethical Limits of Research
|124
|TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATIONS: ONTOLOGY AND ABSTRACTION
|Abstraction and Production in Google MapsThe Reorganisation of Subjectivity, Materiality and Labour
|143
|Ontological Design as an Ecological Practice
|172
|Occupy ThisThe Political Economy of the Makerspaces
|192
|Maker Culture and Possibilities for Attached Consumption
|213
|Food, and the Unsettling of the Human Condition
|232
|THE INTELLECTUAL AND PRACTICAL STRUGGLE FOR PALESTINE
|'All Lives Matter' or 'Palestinian Lives Matter'?Yes, Please!
|251
|Deconstruction, Zionism and the BDS Movement
|272
|REVIEW ESSAY: SOCRATES AND CRITICAL PHILOSOPHY
|Socrates Reborn?Philosophy, after the Disciplines
|304
|Notes on Contributors
|324