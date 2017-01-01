Categorised in:

Arena Magazine issue No. 149

Contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
ALL THAT MELTS…Alison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC
Matt Bissett-Johnson4
COMMENTARY
AUSTRALIA: WHAT’S IN A NAME?Treaty—cause for optimism and opportunityBruce Buchan5
MINDING THE GAP‘Peace Pilgrims’ face seven years’ jail for protesting Pine Gap’s global surveillance capabilitiesFelicity Ruby8
NO MORE FALSE FRIENDSRitual protest at the G20 in HamburgNicolas Hausdorf11
THE OCTOPUS IN THE PARKING GARAGEA case for hope-ocrisy at the Ecocity World Summit 2017Dan Schulz and Matt Dwyer13
COMMENT
OUTRAGEMaria Rae, Anna Thwaites, Neil Maizels, Simon Cooper, Jolynna Sinanan, Melinda Hinkson16
VISUAL ESSAY
WHO IS KILLING CHICHIGALPA?
Death in Nicaragua’s canefields		Joshua Mcdonald26
FEATURES
MARKETISING SOCIAL CAREWhy we need to talk about the NDISFiona Macdonald22
THE BOOK OF MORMONThe hit show’s breathtaking racismRussell Marks31
ANTI-SEMITISM MORAL PANICSCoverage of the Moshe Fuerst assault reveals deep-seated media prejudiceGavin Lewis36
ALIGHT ON THE DARK TRIADIs being a psychopath now regarded as being a winner?Mark Furlong40
ARTS AND CULTURE
A PLATYPUS IN NEW YORK CITYSydney Theatre Company does Chekhov in NYCMarcus Breen44
REVIEWS
PASSIONATE DEFIANCETerence Davies’ A Quiet Passion and William Oldroyd’s Lady MacbethValerie Krips48
PALESTINE’S HORIZONRichard Falk’s Palestine’s Horizon: Toward a Just PeaceMicaela Sahhar50
COLLECTIVE DECISION MAKING
Andy Blunden’s The Origins of Collective Decision Making		Maher Mughrabi52
POETRY
THE LAUNCH CODE: EASY AS PIRobert DiNapoli35
STARS39
TRUMP SUIT54
APPSKevin Roberts43
GEOLOGY 101
END NOTES ON THE EQUATIONJohn Gosslee47
MOMENT OF LIBERATION
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
Michael Leunig
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

