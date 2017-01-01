Categorised in:

Arena Magazine issue 151

Contents page
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
KEEPING US SAFE?Simon Cooper2
LEAD GRAPHIC
INGENUITY AND COOPERATION ON MANUS ISLAND4
STATEMENT
STATEMENT FROM MANUS ISLANDOn peaceful resistanceBehrouz Boochani5
COMMENTARY
AUSTRALIAN POLITICS, THE CHRISTMAS JIGSAWProgressive political victories have given a broken system new legitimacy, as social power shiftsGuy Rundle6
MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN AND THE ART OF WARThe Saudi coup, and manoeuvres across the Middle EastKylie Moore-Gilbert8
LEVIATHAN IN ELECTRIC SHEEP’S CLOTHINGTechnology, debt and control in China’s Social Credit SystemTimothy Erik Ström11
'AUSTRALIA’S SHAME' CONFIRMEDProblems in the NT legal system compounded the suffering of Don Dale’s Aboriginal detaineesJohn B. Lawrence14
VISUAL ESSAY
CENTRING TO STILLPOINT
The beauty of ceramic vessels and the delight of their creation		Petrus Spronk26
FEATURES
TRUMPED IN THE LOOKING-GLASSOn the accelerating anticipation of disaster that attaches to the Trump presidencyJohn Cash17
THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS AND THE RIGHTS OF PROPERTYHow property rights are embedded in Australian political historyEran Asoulin22
THE CUCKOO IN THE NESTThoughts on neoliberalism, revaluations of capital and the emergence of the corporate state, part 1Bruce Kapferer and Marina Gold31
HICCUPS AT THE END OF HISTORYThe internal collapse of liberal democracyThomas Battersby35
ARTS AND CULTURE
HISTORY AND MYTHLa Mama and the Pram FactoryBill Garner41
POSTCARD
THE SUMMER OF LOVE, HALF A CENTURY LATERNostalgia in California, or lessons to be learned?Stephen Pascoe44
REVIEWS
A REMEDY AGAINST FORGETTINGChristopher Nolan’s DunkirkValerie Krips48
ART AND REVOLUTIONBrunswick Street, by Ann Rittman and Maz WilsonGrazyna Zajdow50
BEGUILED BY DETECTORISTS
Metal detecting and Life		Neil Maizels53
POETRY
MORE SKILLS FOR LIVINGPaul Mitchell10
THE TINY ROOMJohn Gosslee25
IT’S WHAT I NEED TO SAY39
GILLYFLOWERKevin Hart47
CARTOON
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

