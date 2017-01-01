Categorised in:
Arena Magazine issue 151
Contents page
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|KEEPING US SAFE?
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|INGENUITY AND COOPERATION ON MANUS ISLAND
|4
|STATEMENT
|STATEMENT FROM MANUS ISLANDOn peaceful resistance
|5
|COMMENTARY
|AUSTRALIAN POLITICS, THE CHRISTMAS JIGSAWProgressive political victories have given a broken system new legitimacy, as social power shifts
|6
|MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN AND THE ART OF WARThe Saudi coup, and manoeuvres across the Middle East
|8
|LEVIATHAN IN ELECTRIC SHEEP’S CLOTHINGTechnology, debt and control in China’s Social Credit System
|11
|'AUSTRALIA’S SHAME' CONFIRMEDProblems in the NT legal system compounded the suffering of Don Dale’s Aboriginal detainees
|14
|VISUAL ESSAY
|CENTRING TO STILLPOINT
The beauty of ceramic vessels and the delight of their creation
|26
|FEATURES
|TRUMPED IN THE LOOKING-GLASSOn the accelerating anticipation of disaster that attaches to the Trump presidency
|17
|THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS AND THE RIGHTS OF PROPERTYHow property rights are embedded in Australian political history
|22
|THE CUCKOO IN THE NESTThoughts on neoliberalism, revaluations of capital and the emergence of the corporate state, part 1
|31
|HICCUPS AT THE END OF HISTORYThe internal collapse of liberal democracy
|35
|ARTS AND CULTURE
|HISTORY AND MYTHLa Mama and the Pram Factory
|41
|POSTCARD
|THE SUMMER OF LOVE, HALF A CENTURY LATERNostalgia in California, or lessons to be learned?
|44
|REVIEWS
|A REMEDY AGAINST FORGETTINGChristopher Nolan’s Dunkirk
|48
|ART AND REVOLUTIONBrunswick Street, by Ann Rittman and Maz Wilson
|50
|BEGUILED BY DETECTORISTS
Metal detecting and Life
|53
|POETRY
|MORE SKILLS FOR LIVING
|10
|THE TINY ROOM
|25
|IT’S WHAT I NEED TO SAY
|39
|GILLYFLOWER
|47
|CARTOON
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
