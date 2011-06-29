Categorised in:

Arena Magazine issue 150

Contents page for the latest issue
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
MARRIAGE AND OUR TECHNO-FUTURE?Alison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC
Michael Leunig4
COMMENTARY
LEARNING FROM LAS VEGASAutonomous mass killers—terrorism from within?John Hinkson5
THE SENSIBLE CENTREOur politicians’ loyalty is to the market, not democracyColin Long6
PRESENCE LOST IN A WORLD OF AUTOMATAWhat will day-to-day life feel like if AI triumphs?Dirk den Hartog8
VISUAL ESSAY
OPEN CUT: LIFE ON AN AUSTRALIAN FRONTIER?
An exhibition by Jacky Green, Therese Ritchie and Seán Kerins		Seán Kerins26
FEATURES
MODERN SLAVERY IN REMOTE AUSTRALIA?The government’s welfare reforms for Indigenous Australians look like slaveryJon Altman12
THE BOLSHEVIK CENTURYThe October revolution in the twentieth-century political imaginationGuy Rundle16
KOREA: THE FORGOTTEN WAR CONTINUESThe Korean War in popular consciousness and as experienceLiz Reed31
ESSAY
BROOKES JETTYHow local history scripts activismBill Garner35
ARTS AND CULTURE
REVELATIONS: FROM ALICE SPRINGS TO SICILYThe significance of place for Arrernte and SiciliansRod Moss40
REGULARS
COMMON TOUCHEVERYBODY KNOWSDenialism’s emotional logicMark Furlong11
REVIEWS
AUSTRALIANS IN PAPUA NEW GUINEAA photographic exhibition at the Monash Gallery of ArtHelen Gardner46
RUBBISH THEORYMichael Thompson’s reissued masterwork of anthropologyDavid Boarder Giles49
RESIZING PSYCHOLOGY
Mark Furlong’s Re-Sizing Psychology in Public Policy and the Private Imagination		Grazyna Zajdow50
PAPERLESS PILGRIMS
Óscar Martínez’s The Beast: Riding the Rails and Dodging Narcos on the Migrant Trail		Jarrod Hedel53
POETRY
FLOWERING SARAJEVORobyn Rowland45
WHEN THE FIRST KNIGHTPeter Murphy48
FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE SUPERMARKET50
LOST RIVERS52
CARTOON
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *