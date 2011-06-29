Categorised in:
Arena Magazine issue 150
Contents page for the latest issue
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|MARRIAGE AND OUR TECHNO-FUTURE?
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|LEARNING FROM LAS VEGASAutonomous mass killers—terrorism from within?
|5
|THE SENSIBLE CENTREOur politicians’ loyalty is to the market, not democracy
|6
|PRESENCE LOST IN A WORLD OF AUTOMATAWhat will day-to-day life feel like if AI triumphs?
|8
|VISUAL ESSAY
|OPEN CUT: LIFE ON AN AUSTRALIAN FRONTIER?
An exhibition by Jacky Green, Therese Ritchie and Seán Kerins
|26
|FEATURES
|MODERN SLAVERY IN REMOTE AUSTRALIA?The government’s welfare reforms for Indigenous Australians look like slavery
|12
|THE BOLSHEVIK CENTURYThe October revolution in the twentieth-century political imagination
|16
|KOREA: THE FORGOTTEN WAR CONTINUESThe Korean War in popular consciousness and as experience
|31
|ESSAY
|BROOKES JETTYHow local history scripts activism
|35
|ARTS AND CULTURE
|REVELATIONS: FROM ALICE SPRINGS TO SICILYThe significance of place for Arrernte and Sicilians
|40
|REGULARS
|COMMON TOUCHEVERYBODY KNOWSDenialism’s emotional logic
|11
|REVIEWS
|AUSTRALIANS IN PAPUA NEW GUINEAA photographic exhibition at the Monash Gallery of Art
|46
|RUBBISH THEORYMichael Thompson’s reissued masterwork of anthropology
|49
|RESIZING PSYCHOLOGY
Mark Furlong’s Re-Sizing Psychology in Public Policy and the Private Imagination
|50
|PAPERLESS PILGRIMS
Óscar Martínez’s The Beast: Riding the Rails and Dodging Narcos on the Migrant Trail
|53
|POETRY
|FLOWERING SARAJEVO
|45
|WHEN THE FIRST KNIGHT
|48
|FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE SUPERMARKET
|50
|LOST RIVERS
|52
|CARTOON
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
