Arena Magazine issue #148
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|AFTERMATH
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|THE INTERVENTION: COMMENTARIES
|TEN YEARS OF INTERVENTIONThe Intervention was never just a failure
|5
|WHEN THE DOGS WENT IN‘Welfare reform’ in Ceduna
|7
|WHY DIDN’T WE LISTEN?The temporal logic of settler colonialism
|9
|THE INTERVENTION: FEATURES
|COLONIAL TURBULENCE IN THE NORTH
The hope to persuade and co-opt—the failure of the Intervention
|11
|A SMEAR ON THE NATIONThe stain of the Intervention on Indigenous–non-Indigenous
relations
|18
|NTER TOOK THE CHILDREN AWAYThe Intervention’s role in state-based child abuse
|21
|THE DESTRUCTION OF HOMELANDER LIFE-WAYS
Genocide and Intervention in contemporary Australia
|31
|PATRICK WOLFE AND SETTLER-COLONIAL INTERVENTION
Theory and practice to help us think about the Intervention
|35
|VISUAL ESSAY
|LAJAMANU COUNTRY
|26
|REVIEW ESSAY
|GREEN AND BLACK? BLACK OR GREEN?
Reviewing Unstable Relations
|38
|FEATURES
|BOMBS AWAYThe hidden legacies of Britain’s hydrogen-bomb tests
|41
|TRUMP AND THE FASCIST PROSPECTThe social-cultural conditions of the collapse of liberal democracy
|44
|THE MACRON VICTORYThe shifting front lines of European politics
|48
|REVIEWS
|PATRICK POUND:
THE GREAT EXHIBITIONA meta-Art?
|50
|POLICY REFORM AS VIOLENCELivelihoods for Indigenous Australians after CDEP
|52
|WHAT IS A REFUGEE?
Hardening hearts and borders won’t solve
the crisis
|53
|POETRY
|NO MAGGOTS TODAY
|37
|BACK TO WORK
|47
|CARTOONS
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
