Arena Magazine issue #148

TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
AFTERMATHMelinda Hinkson2
LEAD GRAPHIC
Ali Lamei4
THE INTERVENTION: COMMENTARIES
TEN YEARS OF INTERVENTIONThe Intervention was never just a failureRachel Siewert5
WHEN THE DOGS WENT IN‘Welfare reform’ in CedunaEve Vincent7
WHY DIDN’T WE LISTEN?The temporal logic of settler colonialismDan Tout9
THE INTERVENTION: FEATURES
COLONIAL TURBULENCE IN THE NORTH
The hope to persuade and co-opt—the failure of the Intervention		Nicolas Rothwell11
A SMEAR ON THE NATIONThe stain of the Intervention on Indigenous–non-Indigenous
relations		Joe Morrison18
NTER TOOK THE CHILDREN AWAYThe Intervention’s role in state-based child abuseThalia Anthony21
THE DESTRUCTION OF HOMELANDER LIFE-WAYS
Genocide and Intervention in contemporary Australia		Jon Altman31
PATRICK WOLFE AND SETTLER-COLONIAL INTERVENTION
Theory and practice to help us think about the Intervention		Elizabeth Strakosch and Alissa Macoun35
VISUAL ESSAY
LAJAMANU COUNTRYJudith Crispin26
REVIEW ESSAY
GREEN AND BLACK? BLACK OR GREEN?
Reviewing Unstable Relations		Peter Christoff38
FEATURES
BOMBS AWAYThe hidden legacies of Britain’s hydrogen-bomb testsNic Maclellan41
TRUMP AND THE FASCIST PROSPECTThe social-cultural conditions of the collapse of liberal democracyJohn Hinkson44
THE MACRON VICTORYThe shifting front lines of European politicsNicolas Hausdorf48
REVIEWS
PATRICK POUND:
THE GREAT EXHIBITIONA meta-Art?		Neil Maizels50
POLICY REFORM AS VIOLENCELivelihoods for Indigenous Australians after CDEPThomas Michel52
WHAT IS A REFUGEE?
Hardening hearts and borders won’t solve
the crisis		Asher Hirsch53
POETRY
NO MAGGOTS TODAYBarry Hill37
BACK TO WORKPaul Mitchell47
CARTOONS
Matt Bissett-Johnson
Simon Kneebone
Le Lievre
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

