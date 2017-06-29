Categorised in:
Arena Magazine issue #147
Contents page for issue No. 147
|Title
|Author
|Page
|EDITORIAL
|THAT LIABILITY, DEMOCRACY
|2
|LEAD GRAPHIC
|4
|COMMENTARY
|PROUD TO BE FRACKING FREEA victory for communities and environmental protection
|5
|A TALE OF THE NEW AUSTRALIAN CITYRough sleeping, real estate, and the right to the street
|7
|THE DESTRUCTION OF MOSULA US general’s view
|10
|THE KURDS AND TURKISH-AUSTRALIAN COMPLICITYContextualising the arrest of Kurdish-Australian journalist Renas Lelikan
|13
|THE PRICE OF THE PACIFIC SOLUTION?‘Relieving our present shame’, reneging on moral argument?
|15
|FEATURES
|INTO THE BREACHA politics for the new divisions
|18
|URBANISATION AND DISPOSSESSION
The paradox of cities for Indigenous land justice
|22
|IMAGINING SANSKRIT LANDReligious nationalism and transglobal yoga
|31
|SPECIAL SECTION: THE CONTEMPORARY UNIVERSITY
|THE UNIVERSITY DOES NOT THINKThe fate of knowledge in an age of innovation
|36
|BRAND IDENTITYThe alien spirit of the contemporary university
|40
|A POST-NEOLIBERAL ACADEMY?Can academics do politics too?
|44
|UNDERGRAD LIFEThen and now
|48
|VISUAL ESSAY
|LANDSCAPES OF SECRET POWERPine Gap and Menwith Hill
|26
|ESSAY
|LOVING ROUGHNECKJohn Berger’s hopeful body
|49
|REGULARS
|COMMON TOUCH: WHOSE PROBLEM AM I?Covert ways of controlling others
|17
|POETRY
|HAMLET AT THE MODERN UNIVERSITY
|39
|JENIN
|54
|CARTOON
|CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
