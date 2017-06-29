Categorised in:

Arena Magazine issue #147

Contents page for issue No. 147
TitleAuthorPage
EDITORIAL
THAT LIABILITY, DEMOCRACYAlison Caddick2
LEAD GRAPHIC
George Burchett4
COMMENTARY
PROUD TO BE FRACKING FREEA victory for communities and environmental protectionDeborah Hart5
A TALE OF THE NEW AUSTRALIAN CITYRough sleeping, real estate, and the right to the streetDavid Boarder Giles and Anna Carlson7
THE DESTRUCTION OF MOSULA US general’s viewVanessa Powell10
THE KURDS AND TURKISH-AUSTRALIAN COMPLICITYContextualising the arrest of Kurdish-Australian journalist Renas LelikanJohn Tully13
THE PRICE OF THE PACIFIC SOLUTION?‘Relieving our present shame’, reneging on moral argument?Klaus Neumann15
FEATURES
INTO THE BREACHA politics for the new divisionsGuy Rundle18
URBANISATION AND DISPOSSESSION
The paradox of cities for Indigenous land justice		Libby Porter22
IMAGINING SANSKRIT LANDReligious nationalism and transglobal yogaPatrick McCartney31
SPECIAL SECTION: THE CONTEMPORARY UNIVERSITY
THE UNIVERSITY DOES NOT THINKThe fate of knowledge in an age of innovationSimon Cooper36
BRAND IDENTITYThe alien spirit of the contemporary universityLauren Bliss40
A POST-NEOLIBERAL ACADEMY?Can academics do politics too?Richard Hil and Kristen Lyons44
UNDERGRAD LIFEThen and nowPepi Ronalds48
VISUAL ESSAY
LANDSCAPES OF SECRET POWERPine Gap and Menwith HillRichard Tanter26
ESSAY
LOVING ROUGHNECKJohn Berger’s hopeful bodyBarry Hill49
REGULARS
COMMON TOUCH: WHOSE PROBLEM AM I?Covert ways of controlling othersMark Furlong17
POETRY
HAMLET AT THE MODERN UNIVERSITYRobert DiNapoli39
JENINMicaela Sahhar54
CARTOON
Matt Bissett-Johnson
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Chris Black

